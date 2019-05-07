Bargain basement: a Corsair Void Pro RGB headset for $55 and much more

Greetings, gerbils. I'm typing this intro and deals posts furiously fast, as I've still got lots of work to do today before I get into the studio to record bass for my band's EP. If you're wondering, yes, that all sounds a little too professional for what really means "I'm praying I can at least muddle through getting the five songs done in an afternoon without needing 100 takes for each." Wish me luck. In the meantime, here are today's PC deals. The crop was good, and it was hard to pick out the top six.

The folks with the sailing ship logo make some interesting headsets, and one of the prime examples is the Corsair Void Pro RGB. A pair of 50-mm drivers sit ensconced in the earcups, and the noise-cancelling microphone is retractable and has a mute indicator LED. There's Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround sound virtualization on tap, as well as the requisite RGB LED lighting with Corsair iCUE support. You can get these cans on your head for just $54.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCTATC22.



Picture not to scale of dimensions, but to scale of capacity

There are multiple storage deals today, but we're starting with the tiniest one—physically, that is. The Samsung EVO 512 GB EVO Select microSD card definitely merits a "it's bigger on the inside" remark, and its U3 rating means it can push at least 100 MB/s when reading. The manufacturer covers it with a 10-year warranty, too. Pick one of these up from Amazon for just $99.99.

Next up, our favorite solid-state drive of the moment: the Intel 660p NVMe SSD. We have two of these today in distinct capacities. The 512 GB model can push up to 1500 MB/s on sequential reads and 1000 MB/s during writes, and its asking price is just $56.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTATB24. That's probably a historic low right there. If you want a speedier, bigger unit, the 1 TB model can push 1800 MB/s sequentially either way, and can be had for $93.49 at Rakuten with the checkout code SAVE15. No need to bother with SATA drives if you have an M.2 slot open, folks.

Having 16 GB of RAM is the "just right" amount these days, but demanding users yearn for more capacity. The G.Skill Ripjaws V 32 GB kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs is both speedy and roomy. The timings are 16-18-18-38, the heatsinks are red, and the price is just $144.99 at Newegg. Lemme run that by you again: 32 GB of fast RAM for under $150.

We're wrapping things up with a set of potent portables, both with distinct takes. The Asus ZenBook S UX391UA is a slim-and-light ultraportable with a 1920x1080 display, powered by an Intel Core i7-8550U processor. There are 8 GB of RAM on tap and a 256 GB solid-state drive. Additionally, you can connect fast peripherals or perhaps an external graphics card by way of a Thunderbolt 3 connector. The entire machine weighs just 2.3 lb (1.05 kg) and is only 0.5" (1.27 cm) thick. Best Buy will let you take one of these home in a dashing shade of burgundy for just $899.99.

The second machine hails from the same company—the Asus ROG GU501GM gaming laptop. It's quite the looker, and inside its pretty chassis sit an Intel Core i7-8570H processor and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card. The RAM amount is 16 GB as befits a gamer's box, and there's a combo storage setup with a 128 GB solid-state drive and a 1 TB SSHD. A Thunderbolt 3 connector stands ready to hook up with fancy peripherals. The price is only $1099.99 at Best Buy.

