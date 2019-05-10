Save the date: the TR BBQ XVI is happening on August 10th

The countdown for the TR BBQ XVI has officially begun. If you're unfamiliar, the TR BBQ is a yearly gathering of TR forum goers on the shores of Lake Michigan in Holland, MI, where we all partake in juicy ribs, a cornhole tournament, a hardware swap, and general tomfoolery. I started up this year's TR BBQ thread a few months back, but things get real once we reach the three-months-to-go threshold.

Yes, that means TR BBQ XVI is coming up on August 10. Last year's BBQ was a big success even though we didn't have beach access or the traditional fireworks that come with it. The state of the beach looked promising in late March, but I checked it out yesterday and, well, see for yourself.

Post from RICOH THETA. - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA

Oof. Lake levels are high and the sand we had just over a month ago has been washed away. If I had to guess, I'd say that we're probably looking at a repeat of last year's coastline deficiency, but who knows? Of course, a carbon copy of last year's festivities would still be a very excellent thing, just ask these credible looking folks.



Ok, some of these people look a bit... (⌐■_■) shady.

Let's get down to brass tacks. The TR BBQ is awesome, and you should try to come. Due to the ever-present uncertainly surrounding the long-term viability of my family continuing to own the property, any BBQ could be the last one hosted on these sacred gerbil grounds. If FOMO is still a thing, give into it and make plans to join us. You'll have a great time, or at the very least, be able to Twert some sick InstaDank snaps to your TubeBook FaceLine . If you have any questions, post them below or in the thread. Hope to see you there!