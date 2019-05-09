National Sleepover Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed review @ PC Perspective
- Cooler Master SK621 compact keyboard review @ Guru3D
- Fractal is not even trying: Define S2 Vision RGB case review @ Gamers Nexus
- Asus ProArt PA34VC 34in monitor review @ KitGuru
- Plugable 0.8m Thunderbolt 3 cable w/ 100 watt charging quick review @ Legit Reviews
- Noctua NH-U12A review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- Vincent Callebaut envisions sustainable restoration of Notre-Dame cathedral @ New Atlas
- Go back in time ten years with Minecraft @ Quarter To Three
- Fortnite is free, but kids are getting bullied into spending money @ Slashdot
- Video game 'loot boxes' would be outlawed in many games under forthcoming federal bill @ Slashdot
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Binance says more than $40 million in Bitcoin stolen in 'large scale' hack @ Slashdot
- Supercapacitors propel rocket to the skies @ HackADay (I bought one of these last year to play with a supercapacitor for the first time. It's not amazing, but it's fun and well worth $12)
Science, technology, and space news
- Filming how our immune system kills bacteria @ Slashdot
- Scientists discover a game-changing way to remove salt from water @ Slashdot
- Who can convince those who reject climate science? Maybe their kids @ Ars Technica
- Metamaterial-based acoustic lenses focus on the future of super-targeted speakers and microphones @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, what have you
- This razor-sharp cheddar is the Sour Warhead of the cheese world @ vice.com