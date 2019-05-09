National Sleepover Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Logitech G502 Lightspeed review @ PC Perspective
  2. Cooler Master SK621 compact keyboard review @ Guru3D
  3. Fractal is not even trying: Define S2 Vision RGB case review @ Gamers Nexus
  4. Asus ProArt PA34VC 34in monitor review @ KitGuru
  5. Plugable 0.8m Thunderbolt 3 cable w/ 100 watt charging quick review @ Legit Reviews
  6. Noctua NH-U12A review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Vincent Callebaut envisions sustainable restoration of Notre-Dame cathedral @ New Atlas
  2. Go back in time ten years with Minecraft @ Quarter To Three
  3. Fortnite is free, but kids are getting bullied into spending money @ Slashdot
  4. Video game 'loot boxes' would be outlawed in many games under forthcoming federal bill @ Slashdot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Binance says more than $40 million in Bitcoin stolen in 'large scale' hack @ Slashdot
  2. Supercapacitors propel rocket to the skies @ HackADay (I bought one of these last year to play with a supercapacitor for the first time. It's not amazing, but it's fun and well worth $12)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Filming how our immune system kills bacteria @ Slashdot
  2. Scientists discover a game-changing way to remove salt from water @ Slashdot
  3. Who can convince those who reject climate science? Maybe their kids @ Ars Technica
  4. Metamaterial-based acoustic lenses focus on the future of super-targeted speakers and microphones @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. This razor-sharp cheddar is the Sour Warhead of the cheese world @ vice.com
