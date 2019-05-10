Bargain basement: an Intel 660p 512 GB SSD and 16 GB of 3000 MT/s RAM for $125 and more

Greetings, folks. You may have noticed Colton's notice of the date for the TR BBQ XVI, taking place on August 10. If you have the means to do so, I'd advise you to attend. I did so a couple years ago during my first-ever trip stateside, and I have nothing but the best memories from the couple days there. In the meantime, before you do your travel planning, check out today's crop of PC hardware deals.

It's time for a c-c-c-combo. The Intel 660p 512 GB NVMe drive has been in our deals posts more times than we can remember, thanks for its 1500 MB/s sequential read and 1000 MB/s write speeds. Today, it's joined by the Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB dual-channel kit with 3000 MT/s DIMMs, a simple but effective affair with low-profile heatsinks. Right now, Newegg will hand you both small boxes for the low sum of only $124.98. That's $24 off the regular combined price, and it's the perfect set of items for new builds and upgrades both.

We usually save mobile devices for last, but today there's a real juicy deal on a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 convertible. The exact model on hand has an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB NVMe SSD. The wide-gamut touchscreen on this device is quite gorgeous and has a resolution of 2736x1824. This particular deal includes the keyboard-and-touchpad Type Cover, and it's currently selling for $999.99 at Newegg. There's more to the story, though—you get a $100 Newegg gift card with your purchase, bringing the effective amount down to only $899.99.

AMD's apparently running an aggressive desktop pricing game, and enthusiasts everywhere are reaping the benefits. The AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor is a meaty mid-range chip that needs little introduction. We'll quickly rattle off key specs: eight Zen+ cores and 16 threads, each capable of hitting a 4.1 GHz boost speed, and 16 MB of L3 cache. There's a Wraith Spire RGB LED cooler in the box, and the price is just $194.99 at Amazon. We think this higher-end model is definitely worth the outlay, but if that amount is a little dear, then you should totally check out the six-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 2600X for $159.99, also at Amazon, also with an included cooler. No matter the model, you get The Division 2 and World War Z for free courtesy of AMD.

Basic-looking RAM is a good fit for any system, but you may be looking for something a little more ritzy, like the Geil Super Luce RGB Sync 16 GB kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs. These sticks have technicolor lighting and diffusers at the top, don't need an additional cable to do their light dance, and they're compatible with Asus' Aura Sync. The asking price is just $79.99 at Newegg provided you use the cart code EMCTAUT26.

Solid-state drives are real cheap these days, and we're getting to the point where it's practical and cheaper to get a big honkin' SSD for your, well, everything. The Intel 660p 2 TB NVMe drive is the biggest in the family, and it can do 1800 MB/s pushing data sequentially in either direction. Random I/O figures ring in at a healthy 220K IOPS both ways. The price tag reads but $184.99 at Newegg Flash with the cart code NEFPBN29. Get'em while they're hot; we doubt stocks are going to last long.

The final deal today is a rather simple one: the Western Digital Elements 8 TB external hard drive. There ain't much to discuss, as it's a simple affair that just works. The price currently sits at $124.99 at Newegg if you input the cart code EMCTAUT54, an amount that works out to $15.62 a terabyte.

