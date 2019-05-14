Dance Like a Chicken Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- Upgrading from an Intel Core i7-2600K: testing Sandy Bridge in 2019 @ AnandTech
- Silverstone Argon series AR11 low profile CPU cooler review @ PC Perspective
- Cooler Master MasterBox Q500L review @ bit-tech
- Edifier G4 Pro headset review @ Guru3D
- PC Specialist 15.6" Recoil III GTX review @ Hexus
- WD Blue SN500 SSD review @ HotHardware
- MSI MEG Z390 ACE motherboard review @ KitGuru
- Intel Optane Memory H10 review @ Legit Reviews
- Sennheiser GSP 550 review @ TechPowerUp
- Nvidia teaching robots to master IKEA kitchens @ HackADay
Games, culture, and VR
- Detective Pikachu film review: this is how you adapt a video game for theaters @ Ars Technica
- 28 years later, hacker fixes rampant slowdown on SNES' Gradius III @ Ars Technica
- Red Hat changes logo after customers call it 'sinister', 'secretive' @ Slashdot
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Robot arms nudge the hands of time in the strangest clock @ HackADay
- Hackers breached 3 US antivirus companies, researchers reveal @ Ars Technica
- Rwanda is way ahead on delivery drones @ Slashdot (way cool)
Science, technology, and space news
- How a half-inch beetle finds fires 80 miles away @ Slashdot
- Jeff Bezos unveils his sweeping vision for humanity's future in space @ Ars Technica
- A war is brewing over lithium mining at the edge of Death Valley @ Slashdot (interesting dynamic at work here)
- Hermeus announces plan to build the fastest aircraft in the world @ Ars Technica (whoooosh!)
Cheese, memes, what have you
- Say cheese! Musk Ox farm welcomes babies Gouda and Muenster @ ktva.com
- Cottage cheese is even better whipped @ skillet.lifehacker.com