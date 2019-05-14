Dance Like a Chicken Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Of course, there's more than one way to dance like a chicken.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Upgrading from an Intel Core i7-2600K: testing Sandy Bridge in 2019 @ AnandTech
  2. Silverstone Argon series AR11 low profile CPU cooler review @ PC Perspective
  3. Cooler Master MasterBox Q500L review @ bit-tech
  4. Edifier G4 Pro headset review @ Guru3D
  5. PC Specialist 15.6" Recoil III GTX review @ Hexus
  6. WD Blue SN500 SSD review @ HotHardware
  7. MSI MEG Z390 ACE motherboard review @ KitGuru
  8. Intel Optane Memory H10 review @ Legit Reviews
  9. Sennheiser GSP 550 review @ TechPowerUp
  10. Nvidia teaching robots to master IKEA kitchens @ HackADay

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Detective Pikachu film review: this is how you adapt a video game for theaters @ Ars Technica
  2. 28 years later, hacker fixes rampant slowdown on SNES' Gradius III @ Ars Technica
  3. Red Hat changes logo after customers call it 'sinister', 'secretive' @ Slashdot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Robot arms nudge the hands of time in the strangest clock @ HackADay
  2. Hackers breached 3 US antivirus companies, researchers reveal @ Ars Technica
  3. Rwanda is way ahead on delivery drones @ Slashdot (way cool)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. How a half-inch beetle finds fires 80 miles away @ Slashdot
  2. Jeff Bezos unveils his sweeping vision for humanity's future in space @ Ars Technica
  3. A war is brewing over lithium mining at the edge of Death Valley @ Slashdot (interesting dynamic at work here)
  4. Hermeus announces plan to build the fastest aircraft in the world @ Ars Technica (whoooosh!)

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Say cheese! Musk Ox farm welcomes babies Gouda and Muenster @ ktva.com
  2. Cottage cheese is even better whipped @ skillet.lifehacker.com
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options