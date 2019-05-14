Bargain basement: a Dell G5 with a Core i9 and a 144 Hz G-Sync display for $1180, and more

Greeting, folks. There isn't much time for pleasantries today, other than to mention that it's real sunny out there and I wish I wasn't swamped with work. Today's crop of deals is plentiful, however, and it's as hard as ever to not bring out my own credit card and acquire some of these fine sundries. Check them out.

Who wants a quality portable that can make short of work of heavy-duty number crunching but also game with the best? The Dell G15 5590 (gnvca5cr1000smp) is one mean machine, fitted with a spankin' new Core i9-9750H processor sitting next to 8 GB of dual-channel RAM. For pixel-pushing prowess, you'll find a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6 GB of VRAM, while storage duties are taken care of by a combo setup with a 256 GB NVMe solid-state drive and a 1 TB hard drive. That's darn impressive enough already, but we saved the best for last: the display is a 1920x1080 IPS unit with a 144 Hz refresh rate and G-Sync adaptive refresh rate support. The price tag reads just $1179.99 at Rakuten. Daaaang, right?

Want a cheap pack o' RAM? Right this way, good gerbil. The G.Skill Aegis 32 GB dual-channel kit with 2666 MT/s DIMMs is heckin' capacious and has 19-19-19-43 timings. The price is a silly low (drum roll) $124.99 at Newegg. That was the price for 16 GB not too long ago. If you prefer a kit with lower capacity but a higher speed, the Team T-Force Vulkan 16 GB set with 3000 MT/s sticks is going for $72.99, also at the fresh ovum.

There's a ton of discounted storage today, starting with NAND flash. The Intel 660p 1 TB NVMe drive says "s'mee again" and brings its 1800 MB/s sequential read and write speeds to the table, as well as a good helping of random I/O at 150K read IOPs and 180K write IOPs. The price is now under a Benjamin: only $92.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTAUY22.

Nobody should be forced to employ a rodent of poor upbringing. Affordable quality choices are now plentiful, like the SteelSeries Rival 310. We liked it well enough back when we reviewed it—particularly its accurate 1:1 sensor, and the sensible shape and button placement. Whereas we weren't enamored with the price tag back then, that's a complete non-issue today as you can obtain one for only $29.99 from Amazon. If you prefer a different take on an affordable mouse, the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury has a distinct shape and sensor, but a similar price: $28.70, also at Amazon.

The months-long drought of affordable mass storage seems to be coming to an end. The Western Digital EasyStore 8 TB spinner is a simple and straighforward external drive, and it'll set you back just $129.99 at Best Buy, or $16.25 a terabyte. The bigger model, the Western Digital EasyStore 10 TB, is comparatively even cheaper at $159.99 at the same e-tailer, or $16 per TB. Finally you have somewhere to store your cheese picture collection.

Now here's something off left field: a monitor that you can game and do color-critical work on, from a place you wouldn't expect. The Aorus AD27QD is a 27" display with a resolution of 2560x1440. So far so good, but it uses a IPS panel with a 144-Hz refresh rate and—get this—10-bit color reproduction, leading to a color gamut that should cover 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. There's HDR support on tap and a 1 ms blur-reduction mode, too. If you were looking for a monitor that can do everything, this one is it. Get it for $539.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCTAUY55.

That's all for today, folks!