National Sea Monkey Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

Be Quiet! Dark Rock Slim review @ bit-tech Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Gaming OC review @ Guru3D AMD driver GPU memory timings benchmark in gaming @ Gamers Nexus Samsung 883 and 983 DCT SSD review @ HotHardware Sharkoon Drakonia II gaming mouse review @ KitGuru WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD with EKWB heatsink review @ Legit Reviews Tecware Phantom RGB keyboard review @ TechPowerUp The Team Group MP34 512GB SSD review @ AnandTech Vertical gaming mouse packs a pistol design for first-person shooter games @ New Atlas (now, where have I seen this before?)

Games, culture, and VR

Party like it's 2004 with WoW Classic starting August 27 @ Ars Technica The other half of Red Dead Redemption 2 has launched @ Quarter To Three A new Pokémon game has just launched on smartphones @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

It took just five days for bitcoin to rise from $6,000 to $8,000 @ Ars Technica Long-lost "tasty genes" could soon be spliced back into store-bought tomatoes @ New Atlas OnePlus redefines premium with the 7 Pro @ TechCrunch Lifelike dinosaur emerges from the plumbing aisle @ HackADay (absolutely incredible) In this aussie's back yard, no cat is safe from an automated soaking! @ HackADay (Batman does not approve)

Science, technology, and space news

San Francisco could be first US city to ban facial-recognition technology @ Slashdot SpaceX plans to A/B test its Starship rocketship builds @ Ars Technica NASA's Artemis mission plans to put the first woman on the Moon by 2024 @ New Atlas 5G likely to mess with weather forecasts, but FCC auctions spectrum anyway @ Ars Technica (this device may not cause harmful interference unless you're the FCC) Victor Vescovo and the DSV Limiting Factor have found new depths in the Mariana Trench @ New Atlas

