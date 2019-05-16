National Sea Monkey Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- Be Quiet! Dark Rock Slim review @ bit-tech
- Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Gaming OC review @ Guru3D
- AMD driver GPU memory timings benchmark in gaming @ Gamers Nexus
- Samsung 883 and 983 DCT SSD review @ HotHardware
- Sharkoon Drakonia II gaming mouse review @ KitGuru
- WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD with EKWB heatsink review @ Legit Reviews
- Tecware Phantom RGB keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- The Team Group MP34 512GB SSD review @ AnandTech
- Vertical gaming mouse packs a pistol design for first-person shooter games @ New Atlas (now, where have I seen this before?)
Games, culture, and VR
- Party like it's 2004 with WoW Classic starting August 27 @ Ars Technica
- The other half of Red Dead Redemption 2 has launched @ Quarter To Three
- A new Pokémon game has just launched on smartphones @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- It took just five days for bitcoin to rise from $6,000 to $8,000 @ Ars Technica
- Long-lost "tasty genes" could soon be spliced back into store-bought tomatoes @ New Atlas
- OnePlus redefines premium with the 7 Pro @ TechCrunch
- Lifelike dinosaur emerges from the plumbing aisle @ HackADay (absolutely incredible)
- In this aussie's back yard, no cat is safe from an automated soaking! @ HackADay (Batman does not approve)
Science, technology, and space news
- San Francisco could be first US city to ban facial-recognition technology @ Slashdot
- SpaceX plans to A/B test its Starship rocketship builds @ Ars Technica
- NASA's Artemis mission plans to put the first woman on the Moon by 2024 @ New Atlas
- 5G likely to mess with weather forecasts, but FCC auctions spectrum anyway @ Ars Technica (this device may not cause harmful interference unless you're the FCC)
- Victor Vescovo and the DSV Limiting Factor have found new depths in the Mariana Trench @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, what have you
- These dairy devils are making cheese from celebrities' bacteria @ atlasobscura.com (eww, science!)