Bargain basement: 32 GB of 3600 MT/s RAM for $160 and much, much more

Here's quite the shocking deal. RAM prices have been quite low of late, but what if we had a kit that's fast and capacious and cheap? Yep, it's the G.Skill Ripjaws V dual-channel 32 GB set with 3600 MT/s sticks. No, that's not a typo—these things really go that fast, and its' a total of thirty-two gigabytes. The timings are 19-20-20-40, and the price is (drumroll) only $159.99. As usual, G.Skill offers lifetime warranty coverage. Best hurry up and grab these before they're gone.

It's the return of the combos. The AMD Ryzen 5 2600X processor is as balanced a mid-range chip as they come, packing six Zen+ cores and twelve threads, each capable of ticking away at up to 4.2 GHz. There's a Wraith Spire cooler in the box, and AMD throws The Division 2 Gold and World War Z as freebies. Meanwhile, the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra Gaming is one fine Ryzen motherboard. It sports an Intel Ethernet controller, a souped-up Realtek ALC1220-VB audio codec, and two M.2 sockets, one of which sits underneath a heatsink. There's a decent amount of metal over the VRMs and onboard LED lighting for good measure. Newegg will throw both these bits of kit in a box for the amount of $244.98, or $70 off what they'd normally go for separately.

There's an additional combo deal today. The Intel 660p 512 GB NVMe drive should be a stranger to no-one, thanks to its ubiquity in our deals posts. It can push 1500 MB/s in sequential reads and 1000 MB/s when writing. Its combo companion is the MSI Radeon RX 70 Armor 8 GB OC graphics card, a well-known pixel-pusher with a 1268 MHz core clock. The price for the entire combo is just $189.98, or a $36 savings compared to the regular total. However, Newegg also throws in a $20 mail-in rebate that could bring the endgame total to $169.98.

Any self-respecting desktop these days needs a good power supply to get it going, like the Corsair TX850M. This unit has semi-modular cabling and an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. There's a 140-mm fan inside, and the 12 V rail can push 62 A. The price is $89.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCTAUB28, and there's a $20 rebate card on tap.

Our cheap SSD storage today is of a slightly different breed. Sabrent might not be a household name, but the company makes some pretty darn fast SSDs. The Sabrent Rocket family of NVMe drives can push up to 3450 MB/s in sequential reads and 3000 MB/s when writing. Right now, you can pick up the 512 GB drive for $65.99 from Amazon with the cart code 12HFT7HA, the version with 1 TB of capacity for $133.65 with the cart code 153EBNHY, or the big honkin' 2 TB model for $269 with the code 13BDRYQA.

The last item today is the Asus Vivobook 15" laptop (F505ZA-DH51). Contrary to most portables, this one is powered by an AMD chip, the quad-core, eight-thread Ryzen 5 2500U with Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics. Next to this chip sit 8 GB of RAM as well as a 256 GB SSD. The display has a resolution of 1920x1080, and the price is currently set at $499 at Amazon.

