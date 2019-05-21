Like Yoda Day Shortbread talk. Yes, hmmm.


by Colton Westrate


Stick with this theme for my parentheticals I will not.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Plugable performance HS53 Onyx gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
  2. Ballistix Elite 3600 MHz 16GB dual channel DDR4 review @ Guru3D
  3. Asus ROG Ryujin 360 review @ Hexus
  4. SilverStone Precision PS15 review @ KitGuru
  5. Glorious Model O mouse review @ TechPowerUp
  6. LG 32GK650F 32" QHD gaming monitor review @ TechSpot
  7. The Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 750FX 750W PSU review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. College requires all CS majors to take an improv class @ Slashdot
  2. Borderlands 3, other games temporarily removed from Epic Games Store sale @ Ars Technica (I try to munch popcorn over news like this, but I keep crushing it in my angry-fist)
  3. World of Warcraft Classic beta testers are reporting vanilla WoW features as bugs @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Bitcoin 'roars back', surges 50% in 30 days @ Slashdot
  2. Alphabet's Wing set to launch drone deliveries in Helsinki next month @ New Atlas
  3. Amazon updates Alexa to guard your house and listen for broken glass, smoke alarm @ Slashdot
  4. Make physics fun with a trebuchet @ HackADay (raise your hand if AoE II taught you the word 'trebuchet' too)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Scientists create the loudest possible sound @ New Atlas
  2. NASA’s full Artemis plan revealed: 37 launches and a lunar outpost @ Ars Technica
  3. Amazon begins moving warehouses into malls it helped put out of business @ Slashdot (brutal)
  4. Scientists invent light-activated bio-glue that stops bleeding in seconds @ Slashdot (this is a major development for scifi medical treatments)

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Grumpy Cat, internet celebrity with a piercing look of contempt, is dead at 7 @ nytimes.com
  2. The internet mourns after Grumpy Cat dies @ nbcnews.com
  3. Grumpy Cat, furry titan of the internet, is dead @ cnn.com
  4. Grumpy Cat's death marks the end of the joyful Internet @ Ars Technica
