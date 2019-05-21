Like Yoda Day Shortbread talk. Yes, hmmm.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- Plugable performance HS53 Onyx gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
- Ballistix Elite 3600 MHz 16GB dual channel DDR4 review @ Guru3D
- Asus ROG Ryujin 360 review @ Hexus
- SilverStone Precision PS15 review @ KitGuru
- Glorious Model O mouse review @ TechPowerUp
- LG 32GK650F 32" QHD gaming monitor review @ TechSpot
- The Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 750FX 750W PSU review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- College requires all CS majors to take an improv class @ Slashdot
- Borderlands 3, other games temporarily removed from Epic Games Store sale @ Ars Technica (I try to munch popcorn over news like this, but I keep crushing it in my angry-fist)
- World of Warcraft Classic beta testers are reporting vanilla WoW features as bugs @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Bitcoin 'roars back', surges 50% in 30 days @ Slashdot
- Alphabet's Wing set to launch drone deliveries in Helsinki next month @ New Atlas
- Amazon updates Alexa to guard your house and listen for broken glass, smoke alarm @ Slashdot
- Make physics fun with a trebuchet @ HackADay (raise your hand if AoE II taught you the word 'trebuchet' too)
Science, technology, and space news
- Scientists create the loudest possible sound @ New Atlas
- NASA’s full Artemis plan revealed: 37 launches and a lunar outpost @ Ars Technica
- Amazon begins moving warehouses into malls it helped put out of business @ Slashdot (brutal)
- Scientists invent light-activated bio-glue that stops bleeding in seconds @ Slashdot (this is a major development for scifi medical treatments)
Cheese, memes, what have you
- Grumpy Cat, internet celebrity with a piercing look of contempt, is dead at 7 @ nytimes.com
- The internet mourns after Grumpy Cat dies @ nbcnews.com
- Grumpy Cat, furry titan of the internet, is dead @ cnn.com
- Grumpy Cat's death marks the end of the joyful Internet @ Ars Technica