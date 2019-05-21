Bargain basement: an EVGA RTX 2080 FTW3 for $720 and much more

Graphics cards these days are pretty darn fast but also priced accordingly, and we don't often lead deals posts with one. Today's the exception, and the item is the EVGA RTX 2080 FTW3. This is one heck of a pixel pusher, and it's fitted with an RGB-LED-lit cooler almost as large as a Kardashian buttload. The boost clock is rated at 1860 MHz, but with this kind of cooling, you'll almost certainly see higher figures in practice. If you're trouble keeping track of graphics card rankings, this one roughly sits just above the GeForce 1080 Ti but it's got RTX smarts, DLSS upscaling, and all that jazz. Newegg will hand this beast to you for $719.99 with the cart code VGASAV24M, and there's an additional $30 rebate card on tap.

Fast pixels beget a fast display, like the Acer XF270HU Cbmiiprzx. This exact model on hand measures 27" across and has a TN panel with a resolution of 2560x1440. Its claim to fame is the 144 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync suport. If this monitor is anything like the IPS variant that I own, it'll be G-Sync compatible without a hitch. The included stand offers height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. You can take one of these home for $279.99 from Amazon.

Keeping with the gaming theme, two rodents with different styles, from different mothers. The first one is the Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB and its assortment of twelve buttons, all ready to handle games MMO and MOBA games with aplomb. The side cluster can be repositioned, and there's a 16,000 CPI PixArt sensor underneath. Right now, Amazon is asking but $49.99 for this rodent in a time-limited sale. Get yours now.

If, like me, you prefer mice with a more sedate number of buttons in a classic arrangement, you may like the Razer Basilisk. This rodent has eight programmable buttons in a more conventional layout, a scroll wheel with adjustable resistance, a rubberized side panel, a 16,000 CPI Razer sensor, and a removable sniper button (which Razer calls a "DPI clutch"). Amazon will sell you this model for $44.99 for a limited time.

These days there's no excuse for having spotty Wi-Fi coverage in your abode, thanks to gear like the TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi system. This kit should be able to throw 802.11ac signals far and wide for up to 100 devices. The companion mobile app should make network setup and maintenance a breeze. Additionally you can use Alexa to control and monitor the network as well. Presently, you can pick this pair of pucks up for the pittance of $99.99. Probably should proceed to purchase them pronto.

The final item today is a simple but incredibly handy one. The Apple iPad Mini (2019, MUQW2LL/A) is one speedy tablet thanks to its A12 Bionic hexa-core chip and 3 GB of RAM. Atop the circuit board sits a 7.9" TrueTone 7 display with a resolution of 2048x1536 and that should offer good coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. You can get this simple and speedy tablet for just $339.99 from Rakuten with the promo code HED60.

