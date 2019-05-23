National Lucky Penny Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- ASRock DeskMini 310 mini PC barebone review @ PC Perspective
- Intel Core i3-9350KF review @ bit-tech
- Ballistix Elite 3600 MHz 16GB dual channel DDR4 review @ Guru3D
- Thermaltake Versa J24 case review @ Gamers Nexus
- WD Blue SN500 500GB SSD review @ KitGuru
- Corsair MM350 Champion Series mouse pad review @ Legit Reviews
- ViewSonic ELITE XG240R 144 Hz FreeSync monitor review @ TechPowerUp
- Radeon VII vs. GeForce RTX 2080 @ TechSpot
Games, culture, and VR
- Washington becomes first state to legalize human composting @ Slashdot (huh)
- Amazon made video games for its workers to reduce tedium of warehouse jobs @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- From Dirt to Space, backyard iron smelting hackerspace style @ HackADay
- Windows utility helps ID serial ports @ HackADay
- Master & Dynamic MW65 review: Almost the perfect headphones @ Engadget
Science, technology, and space news
- NASA invites you to put your name on the Mars 2020 rover @ New Atlas
- Bizarre celestial object spotted is one of the rarest in the galaxy @ New Atlas
- Two-legged robot delivers packages to your door @ New Atlas
- SpaceX's Starhopper moves closer to its first flight @ Slashdot (the stoke factor is high)
Cheese, memes, what have you
- Bacon + cheese = memorable hot dogs @ bostonherald.com