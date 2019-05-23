National Lucky Penny Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. ASRock DeskMini 310 mini PC barebone review @ PC Perspective
  2. Intel Core i3-9350KF review @ bit-tech
  3. Ballistix Elite 3600 MHz 16GB dual channel DDR4 review @ Guru3D
  4. Thermaltake Versa J24 case review @ Gamers Nexus
  5. WD Blue SN500 500GB SSD review @ KitGuru
  6. Corsair MM350 Champion Series mouse pad review @ Legit Reviews
  7. ViewSonic ELITE XG240R 144 Hz FreeSync monitor review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Radeon VII vs. GeForce RTX 2080 @ TechSpot

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Washington becomes first state to legalize human composting @ Slashdot (huh)
  2. Amazon made video games for its workers to reduce tedium of warehouse jobs @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. From Dirt to Space, backyard iron smelting hackerspace style @ HackADay
  2. Windows utility helps ID serial ports @ HackADay
  3. Master & Dynamic MW65 review: Almost the perfect headphones @ Engadget

Science, technology, and space news

  1. NASA invites you to put your name on the Mars 2020 rover @ New Atlas
  2. Bizarre celestial object spotted is one of the rarest in the galaxy @ New Atlas
  3. Two-legged robot delivers packages to your door @ New Atlas
  4. SpaceX's Starhopper moves closer to its first flight @ Slashdot (the stoke factor is high)

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Bacon + cheese = memorable hot dogs @ bostonherald.com
