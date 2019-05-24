Bargain basement: a MacBook Pro 13" for $1000 and much more

Hi there good fellows! I'm back to writing terrible introductions to deals posts again. On today's episode, I'm happy to report that my rather worrying shoulder and back problems are on a good track to recovery. Ever since a couple or three months ago, I've been regularly doing stretches multiple times a day and undergoing physical therapy, including but not limited to ultrasonic cannons, needle poking, electrical torture, and vice-grip squeezing. My chiropractor has also done great work in piecing out and rearranging the parts that comprise my upper spine to roughly, sorta, more-or-less where they should be... ish.

At any rate, I'm feeling much better both physically and mentally, because when one has a bad shoulder and back and proceeds to lose feeling on a thumb, one tends to execute evaluation of all sorts of potential not-happy outcomes. With that slowly getting out of the way, here's today's collections of PC hardware deals.

Leading with Apple hardware is unusual for us, but hey, it's good to shake things up every now and then. The topmost deal today is the MacBook Pro 13" (MPXQ2LL/A). Outside, there's a gorgeous 2560x1600 display with a 500 cd/m² brightness rating and capable of reproducing the near-entirety of the rather wide DCI-P3 color space. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports stand ready to connect high-speed peripherals, and a top-notch trackpad awaits for user input. Inside sits an Intel Core i5-7360U dual-core, four-thread processor that can turbo to 3.6 GHz and has 64 MB of eDRAM next to the Iris Plus Graphics 640 GPU. Eight gigabytes of RAM and a 128 GB NVMe SSD round out the main specs. This machine may not be of the recently-announced latest crop, but it's selling for just $999.99 at Best Buy. If you prefer a similarly configured Macbook Air instead, Best Buy will hand you one for $949.99.

If pure tablet computing is a primary occupation for you, then the iPad Pro 11" with 64 GB and Wi-Fi connectivity will be right up your alley. Its bright 2388x1668 display has a 120 Hz refresh rate (insane for a tablet) and covers almost all of the DCI-P3 color space. The machine is powered by an Apple A12X Bionic chip, a 7 nm mean machine with eight CPU cores in a 4+4 arrangement and a custom, high-end Apple GPU. A 4K camera sits on the back, while an HDR camera graces the front. The RAM allocation for this version is 4 GB, a generous allotment for iOS. You can have one of these from Best Buy for $674.99.

And we're back to our scheduled programming. The Intel Core i5-9600K is one heck of a midrange CPU. While its six cores will easily make short work of multi-threaded tasks, gamers in particular should take notice as this chip can turbo to a whopping 4.6 GHz. As they say, there's no replacement for displacement, and that kind of clocks coupled with an IPC-effective architecture pay out frame time dividends. The price for this chip is only $264.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTAVY43.

If all you need is a good, affordable CPU for a budget box, then you'll be quite hard-pressed to find a better one than the Ryzen 3 1200. This chip has four Zen cores and a boost clock of 3.4 GHz. The box includes a Wraith Stealth cooler for good measure. Newegg is asking but $54.99 for this processor if you input the cart code EMCTAVW24—an exceedingly low price. Consider that the cooler alone is easy $20, after all.

Over in the monitor aisle, we have the Acer CZ350CK (bmiiphx), a big honkin' 35" ultra-wide curved display. It sports a VA panel with a resolution of 3440x1440 and a 100 Hz refresh rate. That's pretty nice already, but there's also FreeSync support on tap. The included stand offers height adjustment, a feature not always seen in affordable ultra-wide monitors. The price is only $399.99 at Newegg. Remember when these monitors were $900and up?

Need to go faster? Here's the Alienware AW2518HF. It's 25" across and has a TN panel with a resolution of 1920x1080. Ho-hum, right? Well, there's a lot more the story. The refresh rate is a ridiculous 240 Hz, and naturally there's FreeSync support on tap. The monitor includes a host of connectivity options and a gorgeous stand with height, pivot, swivel, and tilt adjustments. The amount of $279.99 is all you'll need to take this super-fast gaming monitor home from Rakuten.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.