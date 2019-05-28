National Brisket Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Which number is the brisket? Don't cheat.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Cooler Master MasterBox NR600 review @ Guru3D
  2. Corsair Crystal Series 680X RGB @ Hexus
  3. MonsterLabo The First — review @ KitGuru
  4. Roccat Vulcan 100 AIMO gaming keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
  5. Cooler Master Masterbox Q500L review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Why the quirky Playdate portable could succeed where Ouya failed @ Ars Technica
  2. GOP, Dem Senators officially introduce loot box, "pay-to-win" legislation @ Ars Technica
  3. Rest easy cereal gamers, Chex Quest 3 is real @ Quarter To Three
  4. Rotten Tomatoes tackles review bombing by requiring users to verify ticket purchase before rating a film @ Slashdot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Hacker dosed with LSD while restoring historical synth @ HackADay
  2. Little Lamp to learn longer leaps @ HackADay
  3. Google Pixel 3a XL review @ HotHardware
  4. Retrotechtacular: making chains @ HackADay (worth a click just for the gif)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Elon Musk's Boring Company wins contract to build Las Vegas tunnel @ Slashdot
  2. GitHub launches sponsors, lets you pay your favorite open-source contributors @ Slashdot
  3. World's first AI-generated whiskey coming later this year @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. 'Aggressive' squirrel addicted to cheese-flavored snacks at Seattle park @ live5news.com
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options