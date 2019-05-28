National Brisket Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- Cooler Master MasterBox NR600 review @ Guru3D
- Corsair Crystal Series 680X RGB @ Hexus
- MonsterLabo The First — review @ KitGuru
- Roccat Vulcan 100 AIMO gaming keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
- Cooler Master Masterbox Q500L review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- Why the quirky Playdate portable could succeed where Ouya failed @ Ars Technica
- GOP, Dem Senators officially introduce loot box, "pay-to-win" legislation @ Ars Technica
- Rest easy cereal gamers, Chex Quest 3 is real @ Quarter To Three
- Rotten Tomatoes tackles review bombing by requiring users to verify ticket purchase before rating a film @ Slashdot
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Hacker dosed with LSD while restoring historical synth @ HackADay
- Little Lamp to learn longer leaps @ HackADay
- Google Pixel 3a XL review @ HotHardware
- Retrotechtacular: making chains @ HackADay (worth a click just for the gif)
Science, technology, and space news
- Elon Musk's Boring Company wins contract to build Las Vegas tunnel @ Slashdot
- GitHub launches sponsors, lets you pay your favorite open-source contributors @ Slashdot
- World's first AI-generated whiskey coming later this year @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, what have you
- 'Aggressive' squirrel addicted to cheese-flavored snacks at Seattle park @ live5news.com