National Creativity Day Shortbread



One of my dumb jokes as a kid was to walk up to someone and ask them to draw a blank. It worked.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

Games, culture, and VR

Quake II's lighting goes up to eleven for 2019 @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

Wireless LEDs aren't a first, but you can make your own @ HackADay Two self-driving startups team up to build a different kind of lidar @ Ars Technica (a good read to keep you up to speed)

Science, technology, and space news

Moonrise to bring 3D laser printing to the lunar surface @ New Atlas Google to restrict modern ad blocking Chrome extensions to enterprise users @ Slashdot Curiosity strikes clay in new samples, further proving Mars' watery past @ New Atlas The 2019 Roomba gets an all-new design, companion mop-bot @ Ars Technica (so, it looks like Neato's stuff now, nice)

Cheese, memes, what have you