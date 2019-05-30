National Creativity Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


One of my dumb jokes as a kid was to walk up to someone and ask them to draw a blank. It worked.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Noctua NH-U12A cooler review @ Guru3D
  2. Elgato Stream Deck XL review @ Hexus
  3. DIYPC Trio-GT-RGB review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Quake II's lighting goes up to eleven for 2019 @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Wireless LEDs aren't a first, but you can make your own @ HackADay
  2. Two self-driving startups team up to build a different kind of lidar @ Ars Technica (a good read to keep you up to speed)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Moonrise to bring 3D laser printing to the lunar surface @ New Atlas
  2. Google to restrict modern ad blocking Chrome extensions to enterprise users @ Slashdot
  3. Curiosity strikes clay in new samples, further proving Mars' watery past @ New Atlas
  4. The 2019 Roomba gets an all-new design, companion mop-bot @ Ars Technica (so, it looks like Neato's stuff now, nice)

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Will Smith brought a mac and cheese food truck to the set of Aladdin @ delish.com
  2. Spray cheese would count as staple under Trump food stamp rule @ bloomberg.com
  3. Domino's AI-powered pizza scanners make sure its pies are the real deal @ New Atlas (words can't express how happy this makes me)
