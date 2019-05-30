National Creativity Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- Noctua NH-U12A cooler review @ Guru3D
- Elgato Stream Deck XL review @ Hexus
- DIYPC Trio-GT-RGB review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- Quake II's lighting goes up to eleven for 2019 @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Wireless LEDs aren't a first, but you can make your own @ HackADay
- Two self-driving startups team up to build a different kind of lidar @ Ars Technica (a good read to keep you up to speed)
Science, technology, and space news
- Moonrise to bring 3D laser printing to the lunar surface @ New Atlas
- Google to restrict modern ad blocking Chrome extensions to enterprise users @ Slashdot
- Curiosity strikes clay in new samples, further proving Mars' watery past @ New Atlas
- The 2019 Roomba gets an all-new design, companion mop-bot @ Ars Technica (so, it looks like Neato's stuff now, nice)
Cheese, memes, what have you
- Will Smith brought a mac and cheese food truck to the set of Aladdin @ delish.com
- Spray cheese would count as staple under Trump food stamp rule @ bloomberg.com
- Domino's AI-powered pizza scanners make sure its pies are the real deal @ New Atlas (words can't express how happy this makes me)