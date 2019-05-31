Bargain basement: a 32 GB RAM kit at 3000 MT/s for $135, and much more

- The memory returns, in the form of the G.Skill Ripjaws V 32 GB dual-channel kit with 3000 MT/s DIMMs. These sticks are simple, with generously sized heatsinks and no RGB LED lighting. The timings read 16-18-18-38, and the price tag reads just $134.99 at Newegg. Essentially, you're getting 32 GB for what 16 GB cost not all that long ago.
- Look who's back too! The Intel 660p 1 TB SSD is a staple of our deals posts, thanks to its ever-dropping price. This simple-but-solid NVMe drive can push 1800 MB/s in either direction, and it can do 150K random read IOPS and 220K random write IOPS. This drive's been off the news lately because there's only so low you can go... or is there? Newegg will currently sell you one for $90.99 with the cart code EMCTAWU22.
- If you're an I/O speed demon, then check out the Sabrent Rocket 1 TB drive instead. The company's not a household name, but the drive's got it where it counts, as it can do 3400 MB/s sequential read and 3000 MB/s write speeds. The drive's selling for just $113.65 at Amazon right now, making it apparently a budget Samsung 970 EVO.
- The last system component today is the Intel Core i7-8700 processor. This is mighty chip might not be of the latest-gen crop, but it nonetheless has everything it needs: six cores, 12 threads, and a turbo clock of 4.6 GHz. If you're looking for an upper-midrange, balanced chip, this is it. It comes with an included cooler, and it's currently priced at $284.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCTAWT22.
- Shall we move to the mobile aisle? The Lenovo Legion Y530 (81LB003MUS) is one nice mid-range gaming machine. It's got an Intel Core i5-8300H processor (four cores, eight threads, 4 GHz turbo), 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB solid-state drive. Pixels find their way onto the 300-nit 1920x1080 display thanks to a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card. If there's one word to describe this laptop, it's definitely "balanced." Get it for $879.99 from Newegg.
- The final item today is a potent one. The Dell XPS 13 9370 (dncwy620h) is a real beast. Inside the well-manufactured chassis sits an Intel Core i7-8550U processor sitting next to 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB NVMe drive. The star of the show, however, is the positively gorgeous wide-gamut 4K display with touch capability. This is a quality machine great build quality, keyboard, and trackpad. It's selling for just $1059.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code DELL109.