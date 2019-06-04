Hug Your Cat Day and National Cheese Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I couldn't decide, so we let Baxter choose. He picked cheese over hugs. Thanks for the pic, sis!

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. DeepCool Matrexx 70 chassis review @ Guru3D
  2. Gigabyte Aero 15 Classic review @ Hexus
  3. Netgear Nighthawk AX8 router review @ HotHardware
  4. Philips Brilliance 499P9H 49in 32:9 SuperWide monitor review @ KitGuru
  5. Bitspower Leviathan XF 360 radiator review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD review @ TFT Central

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Tech giant brings software to a gun fight @ Slashdot
  2. Microsoft's Universal Windows Platform app dream is dead and buried @ Slashdot
  3. Tesla's next big feature is... a port of Cuphead? @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Tiny forklift makes unusable space usable @ HackADay
  2. Swedish startup to bring pogo sticks to San Francisco as e-scooter alternative @ Slashdot
  3. Wingo Pro brings bullet-time to home videos @ New Atlas (Kickstarter, but kinda cool)
  4. Biological hacking in the 19th century or how the world almost lost wine @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Metadata is the biggest little problem plaguing the music industry @ Slashdot
  2. NASA reveals first three commercial Moon landing contracts @ New Atlas
  3. Raspberry-picking robot completes first field trials @ New Atlas (should be Pi powered)

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Everywhere you can get free & cheap food for National Cheese Day @ thrillist.com
  2. Philadelphia Cream Cheese was never from Philly. So why do we call it that? @ inquirer.com
  3. Gator devours block of cheese and half a watermelon after crashing picnic date @ cbsnews.com
