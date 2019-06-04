Hug Your Cat Day and National Cheese Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- DeepCool Matrexx 70 chassis review @ Guru3D
- Gigabyte Aero 15 Classic review @ Hexus
- Netgear Nighthawk AX8 router review @ HotHardware
- Philips Brilliance 499P9H 49in 32:9 SuperWide monitor review @ KitGuru
- Bitspower Leviathan XF 360 radiator review @ TechPowerUp
- Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD review @ TFT Central
Games, culture, and VR
- Tech giant brings software to a gun fight @ Slashdot
- Microsoft's Universal Windows Platform app dream is dead and buried @ Slashdot
- Tesla's next big feature is... a port of Cuphead? @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Tiny forklift makes unusable space usable @ HackADay
- Swedish startup to bring pogo sticks to San Francisco as e-scooter alternative @ Slashdot
- Wingo Pro brings bullet-time to home videos @ New Atlas (Kickstarter, but kinda cool)
- Biological hacking in the 19th century or how the world almost lost wine @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Metadata is the biggest little problem plaguing the music industry @ Slashdot
- NASA reveals first three commercial Moon landing contracts @ New Atlas
- Raspberry-picking robot completes first field trials @ New Atlas (should be Pi powered)
Cheese, memes, what have you
- Everywhere you can get free & cheap food for National Cheese Day @ thrillist.com
- Philadelphia Cream Cheese was never from Philly. So why do we call it that? @ inquirer.com
- Gator devours block of cheese and half a watermelon after crashing picnic date @ cbsnews.com