Bargain basement: a latest-gen iPad for $249 and much, much more
by Bruno Ferreira
— 12:50 PM on June 4, 2019
- Apple's WDDC was yesterday, and keeping with that theme (by pure chance, really) our leading deal today is the iPad 32 GB with Wi-Fi (2018, latest model). This speedy, practical tablet has a pretty 2048x1536 display and is powered by an Apple A10 Fusion quad-core SoC with four CPU cores in a 2+2 arrangement and PowerVR Series7XT Plus graphics. The 2 GB of RAM might feel a little tight, but in yours truly's experience with his own iPad Air 2, that's more than fine for iOS. Right now Walmart wants but $249 for this nice tablet in gray, silver, or gold finishes.
- Next up, a positively gorgeous display that can fight on two fronts. The Aorus AD27QD is a 27" monitor with a 2560x1440 IPS panel capable of hitting a 144 Hz refresh rate. That's serious gamer cred already, but get this, the 10-bit panel's color gamut can cover a whopping 95% of the DCI-P3 space. That's more than good enough for video and photography work in your free time. The included stand offers swivel, pivot, tild, and height adjustments, and the asking price is just $539.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCTBTW25.
- This wouldn't be a 2019 deals post without some RAM, so here we go. The G.Skill Ripjaws V 32 GB dual-channel kit with 3600 MT/s DIMMs is both capacious and darn fast. The timings are set to 19-20-20-40. The heatsinks are red and there's no RGB LED lighting, but jeez, at just $159.99 at Newegg, who cares?
- It's time for a c-c-combo. The Core i5-9600K is one sweet (and unlocked) mid-range CPU with six cores capable of hitting 4.6 GHz. That makes for one mean gaming machine, and the current deal has this chip going out the door with an Intel 660p 512 GB NVMe SSD. Newegg will hand you both items for $312.98, or $15 off the regular total.
- Next up, a great all-round laptop. The Asus VivoBook Slim (S530FN-BH73) is a 15.6" laptop with a thin-bezel 1920x1080 display. Inside its thin chassis sits an Intel Core i7-8656U processor, a four-core, eight-thread affair with a 4.6 GHz turbo. The chip is served by 8 GB of RAM, while a combo storage setup with a 256 GB SSD and a 1 TB hard drive offers more than enough room for nearly any task. You can do some light gaming on this machine, too, thanks to the Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card. Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and a Type-C USB port round out the specs list. Newegg is selling this machine for just $799.99.
- The final item today should go nicely into your living room, or perhaps an extra-fancy gaming setup. We're talking about the Pioneer VSX-933 7.2 receiver. This box o' watts can push 80 W per stereo pair and supports, well, everything. There's DTS:X and Dolby Atmos, all the HDR specs you can think of (HDR10, HLG, BT.2020), Dolby Vision compatibility, and multiple types of phase alignment functionality. Additionally, you get built-in Chromecast support, DTS Play-Fi, and about a hundred other alphabet-soup standards. The price reads just $239.99 at Newegg.