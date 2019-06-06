National Gardening Exercise Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


This is as much as I'm willing to act on today's theme.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. be quiet! Dark Rock Slim CPU cooler review @ PC Perspective
  2. Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe M.2. SSD review @ Guru3D
  3. PNY XLR8 CS3030 1TB SSD review @ KitGuru
  4. Silverstone Precision PS15 review @ TechPowerUp
  5. The OWC Aura Pro X2 SSD review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Ikea wants to help you level-up your game @ Quarter To Three (quite weird)
  2. Fact-checking website Snopes is locked in a nasty legal dispute @ Slashdot
  3. The days of getting a cheaper cable bill by threatening to leave may be over @ Slashdot (yeah, because everyone has already cut the cord)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Storm chasers score bullseye on tornado with instrument-packed rocket @ HackADay
  2. Apple asks developers to place its login button above Google and Facebook @ Slashdot

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Michelin and GM unveil airless tires for a puncture-free ride @ New Atlas
  2. ESA's reusable Space Rider capsule would carry equipment to orbit and back @ New Atlas
  3. World View flies its remote sensing balloon for 16 days and 5,000km @ Ars Technica
  4. Amazon shows off new all-electric Prime Air drone that will start delivering packages 'within months' @ Slashdot (sure, there are potential downsides, but I am firmly in camp "I can't wait for this next piece of the future to arrive")

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Apple Mac Pro design inspires cheese grater jokes, and they're pretty gouda @ cnet.com
  2. Apple envisioned new Mac Pro's 'cheese grater' design years ago @ macrumors.com (duh)
  3. Apple's $6,000 cheese grater is a goddamn revelation @ mashable.com
  4. Apple is back to cheese graters because it's hard to upgrade a trash can @ theverge.com
  5. Goodbye trash can, hello cheese grater: Apple's reinvented Mac Pro will shred your workflow @ TechCrunch
