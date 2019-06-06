National Gardening Exercise Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- be quiet! Dark Rock Slim CPU cooler review @ PC Perspective
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe M.2. SSD review @ Guru3D
- PNY XLR8 CS3030 1TB SSD review @ KitGuru
- Silverstone Precision PS15 review @ TechPowerUp
- The OWC Aura Pro X2 SSD review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Ikea wants to help you level-up your game @ Quarter To Three (quite weird)
- Fact-checking website Snopes is locked in a nasty legal dispute @ Slashdot
- The days of getting a cheaper cable bill by threatening to leave may be over @ Slashdot (yeah, because everyone has already cut the cord)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Storm chasers score bullseye on tornado with instrument-packed rocket @ HackADay
- Apple asks developers to place its login button above Google and Facebook @ Slashdot
Science, technology, and space news
- Michelin and GM unveil airless tires for a puncture-free ride @ New Atlas
- ESA's reusable Space Rider capsule would carry equipment to orbit and back @ New Atlas
- World View flies its remote sensing balloon for 16 days and 5,000km @ Ars Technica
- Amazon shows off new all-electric Prime Air drone that will start delivering packages 'within months' @ Slashdot (sure, there are potential downsides, but I am firmly in camp "I can't wait for this next piece of the future to arrive")
Cheese, memes, what have you
- Apple Mac Pro design inspires cheese grater jokes, and they're pretty gouda @ cnet.com
- Apple envisioned new Mac Pro's 'cheese grater' design years ago @ macrumors.com (duh)
- Apple's $6,000 cheese grater is a goddamn revelation @ mashable.com
- Apple is back to cheese graters because it's hard to upgrade a trash can @ theverge.com
- Goodbye trash can, hello cheese grater: Apple's reinvented Mac Pro will shred your workflow @ TechCrunch