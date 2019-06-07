Bargain basement: a latest-gen iPad Mini for $351 and much, much more
by Bruno Ferreira
— 12:18 PM on June 7, 2019
- There's been a lot of sales on Apple gear these days. Today there are two items with the fruit logo, and the first one is the iPad Mini 64 GB with Wi-Fi. This is the most recent refresh of the tablet, and it's a diminutive powerhouse. Inside sits an Apple A12 Bionic chip, a six-core affair in a 2+4 arrangement. The 7.9" display has a resolution of 2048x1536 for an effective 324 PPI and a color gamut covering the vast majority of the DCI-P3 space. A 5124 mAh battery and 3 GB of RAM round out the main specs. This compact tablet is going for $350.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code HED10P and it's available in all three finishes—space gray, silver, and rose gold.
- Fancy more power behind iOS (soon to be iPad OS), pencil support, and a high-refresh-rate display? The iPad Pro 11 64 GB with Wi-Fi (latest revision) says hi. The chip inside this beast of a tablet is an Apple A12X Bionic with 4+4 cores and a powerful custom Apple GPU. The TrueTone display has a 120 Hz refresh rate and covers about the entirety of the DCI-P3 space. There's Apple Pencil support, a big honkin' 7812 mAh battery, and 4 GB of RAM. Grab this high-end tablet for $649.99 from Amazon. Note that the discounted price shows up during the checkout step.
- Now, back to our scheduled SSD and RAM deals. We're pretty much only publishing pricing updates on the Intel 660p NVMe drive, and for good reason. This is a solid entry-level PCIe SSD from a reputable manufacturer, and the 512 GB variant is capable of pushing 1500 MB/s on sequential reads and 1000 MB/s when writing. The biggest model with 2 TB can do 1800 MB/s in either direction. Right now you can get the 512 GB drive for just $49.99 from Amazon, while the 2 TB variant will set you back only $181.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTBTB22.
- While we're on the topic of storage, check out the Western Digital EasyStore 10 TB external hard drive. This hard drive doesn't have much on the specs list, but that's perfectly fine for its intended purpose—mass storage. It uses a USB 3.0 interface, comes with included backup software, and is priced at only $159.99 at Best Buy.
- Next up, blinkenlit RAM: The G.Skill Trident Z RGB 32 GB dual-channel kit with 3200 MT/s sticks. These DIMMs don't really need introduction. They were one of, if not the first, to do the RGB thing without an auxiliary power cable. Their great looks combined with the LED diffusers gives them a rather fetching design that combines easily with pretty much any build style. Newegg will sell you this set for $169.99.
- The final item today is a big one, literally. The Corsair Crystal 570X is a case with a rather unique design. It's got tempered glass sheets across the entire chassis (top, front, and sides). It's got room for six case fans and is compatible with multiple 360-mm radiators. The front and top have removable fan trays, and there's a generous amount of room between the panels for air intake. This premium case usually costs a pretty penny, but you can pick it up today for only $109.99 at Newegg.