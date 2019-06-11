National Making Life Beautiful Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- Something's fishy about this computer @ HackADay
- Patriot Viper VPN100 M2 NVMe 512 GB SSD review @ Guru3D
- TerraMaster F2-221 review @ Hexus
- Intel Optane Memory H10 512GB review @ KitGuru
- ADATA XPG SX6000 Pro 512GB SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- Audioengine A2+ wireless computer speakers review @ TechPowerUp
- Budget RTX 2060 or Premium RTX 2060? @ TechSpot
Games, culture, and VR
- Report: Blizzard began making, then canceled, a StarCraft first-person shooter @ Ars Technica
- Steven Spielberg is writing a horror series that you can only watch at night @ Slashdot
- More E3 news than I can handle, sorry.
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- The Atomic Pi: is it worth it? @ HackADay
- Lenovo Smart Clock review @ HotHardware
- World's first 360-degree infinity pool would top a 55-story tower in London @ New Atlas
- Bizarre new theories emerge about Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto @ Slashdot
- Takata's deadly airbags: an engineering omnishambles @ HackADay (fascinating)
Science, technology, and space news
- NASA will allow private astronauts on the ISS for $11,250-$22,500 a day @ Ars Technica
- Schrodinger's Cat lives @ HackADay
- How 20th century nuclear testing can help scientists detect art forgeries @ New Atlas
- NASA's Mars Helicopter passes another flight test @ Slashdot (I'm so stoked for this part of the mission)
Cheese, memes, what have you
- The endangered cow being saved by cheese @ atlasobscura.com