National Making Life Beautiful Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Muck boots, plush penguin, upside-down kitty-sunglasses, covering one eye—life made beautiful.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Something's fishy about this computer @ HackADay
  2. Patriot Viper VPN100 M2 NVMe 512 GB SSD review @ Guru3D
  3. TerraMaster F2-221 review @ Hexus
  4. Intel Optane Memory H10 512GB review @ KitGuru
  5. ADATA XPG SX6000 Pro 512GB SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  6. Audioengine A2+ wireless computer speakers review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Budget RTX 2060 or Premium RTX 2060? @ TechSpot

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Report: Blizzard began making, then canceled, a StarCraft first-person shooter @ Ars Technica
  2. Steven Spielberg is writing a horror series that you can only watch at night @ Slashdot
  3. More E3 news than I can handle, sorry.

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. The Atomic Pi: is it worth it? @ HackADay
  2. Lenovo Smart Clock review @ HotHardware
  3. World's first 360-degree infinity pool would top a 55-story tower in London @ New Atlas
  4. Bizarre new theories emerge about Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto @ Slashdot
  5. Takata's deadly airbags: an engineering omnishambles @ HackADay (fascinating)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. NASA will allow private astronauts on the ISS for $11,250-$22,500 a day @ Ars Technica
  2. Schrodinger's Cat lives @ HackADay
  3. How 20th century nuclear testing can help scientists detect art forgeries @ New Atlas
  4. NASA's Mars Helicopter passes another flight test @ Slashdot (I'm so stoked for this part of the mission)

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. The endangered cow being saved by cheese @ atlasobscura.com
