Bargain basement: an Intel 660p 1 TB and 16 GB of fast RAM for $140, and much more
by Bruno Ferreira
— 12:58 PM on June 11, 2019
- Our leading deal today is a simple but oh-so-handy combo. Y'all know the Intel 660p 1 TB NVMe drive. It's reliable, solid, and can do 1800 MB/s pushing data on either direction. Today, it's packaged with a Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs with short heatsinks. This whole enchilada will come in handy both for upgrades and new builds, and will set you back just $139.98 at Newegg. That's almost the price of a 1 TB solid-state drive alone.
- If you have a need for more I/O horsepower than the Intel drive can offer, then what you want is the Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 1 TB SSD. For sequential operations, it can do 3500 MB/s for reads and 3000 MB/s for writes, while random I/O figures ring in at a whopping 390K random read IOPS and 380K write IOPS. Right now you can get one of these for just $123.24 from Rakuten with the checkout code ADA15.
- Keeping with the storage theme, it's possible that you want to take data with you but don't want to wait hours on end to get data onto or off it. The Samsung T5 portable SSD 2 TB stands ready for that purpose. This drive earned itself a TR Editor's Choice award back when we reviewed it, and it can do 540 MB/s in either direction using its USB 3.1 interface. It comes with C-to-C and C-to-A USB cables for added convenience, and the price is a mere $297.99 at Newegg, or $299.99 at Amazon.
- It's now time for a trio of 15.6" portables, sorted in ascending order of performance. The first one is the Alienware A15R4-7291SLV. This machine has positively dashing looks and is powered by an Intel Core i7-8750H processor sitting next to 16 GB of RAM. Storage comes by way of a combo setup with a 256 GB NVMe SSD and a 1 TB hard drive, while pixels find their way onto the 400-nit G-Sync display via a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB card. This laptop's price tag reads $1069.99 at Newegg.
- Moving on, here's the Asus ROG Strix Scar II (GL504GS-DH76). This laptop also has an Intel Core i7-8750H chip inside and 16 GB of RAM, but the graphics card on deck is the mighty GeForce GTX 1070 with 8 GB of VRAM. Over on the storage division, there's a 512 GB NVMe SSD. The thin-bezel 1920x1080 display has a whopping 144 Hz refresh rate for good measure, and the 802.11ac adapter has four antennas for more reliably connectivity. You can pick this machine up from Newegg for just $1299 with the cart code EMCTBUU43.
No, I have no idea what's with the Azure ad on the display either.
- The final and mightiest portable is the Gigabyte Aorus 15-X9-RT4AD. Unsurprisingly, there's also an Intel Core i5-8750H handling CPU duties, but this time around it's next to big honkin' Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card that throws pixels onto the LG 144 Hz 1920x1080 display. There's 16 GB of RAM and a combo storage setup with a 512 GB NVMe SSD and a 1 TB hard drive. This potent laptop can be yours for $1699 from Newegg with the cart code 72GPCS12.