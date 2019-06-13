National Weed Your Garden Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Lexar NM600 NVMe M.2. SSD (480GB) review @ Guru3D
  2. Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 240 EX review @ Hexus
  3. Iiyama Red Eagle G-MASTER GB2760QSU-B1 27in 144Hz monitor review @ KitGuru
  4. QLC versus TLC NAND flash technology in SATA SSDs @ Legit Reviews
  5. Aerocool Tor Pro review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Steam unveils its upcoming, very familiar-looking library redesign @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Lego struggles to find a plant-based plastic that clicks @ Slashdot
  3. Stardock and Star Control creators settle lawsuits—with mead and honey @ Ars Technica (too bad more lawsuits aren't settled this way)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. OnePlus 7 Pro review @ HotHardware
  2. Magic record stand can play your records for you @ HackADay
  3. Blacksmithing for the uninitiated: your first time at the anvil @ HackADay
  4. Jabra Elite 85h review @ Engadget

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Why do bats have such bizarrely long lifespans? @ Ars Technica
  2. A field guide to transmission lines @ HackADay
  3. How deadly pufferfish toxin led to a breakthrough long-lasting local anesthetic @ New Atlas
  4. Dangling tape could be used to de-orbit old satellites @ New Atlas
  5. The long-awaited upgrade to the US weather forecast model is here @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. SpaceX space cheese @ atlasobscura.com
  2. These are the cheeses that have the lowest levels of lactose @ self.com
