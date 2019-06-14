Bargain basement: an EVGA RTX 2060 SC for $320, and much more

- Judging by my Mark I eyeball, graphics card prices are starting a slow descent. Today's bit of evidence is the EVGA RTX 2060 SC pixel-pusher. This mighty mid-range card has two fans sitting atop a generously sized cooler and a 1755 MHz boost clock. The card comes with Grip and the RTX-enabled Wolfenstein Youngblood. You can grab one of these for only $319.99 at Amazon. For what it's worth, I'm a big fan of EVGA due to the easy RMA process, cheap warranty extensions, and 90-day Step Up window. Nvidia recently announced a spate of RTX-improved games to take advantage of the special silicon in the chip at E3, too.
- Samsung's line of higher-end SSD has always been well-respected and well-reviewed, and find one of its members on sale today today. The Samsung 970 EVO 500 GB NVMe drive is a beast. It can do 3400 MB/s on sequential reads and 2300 MB/s when writing, and its random I/O figures clock in at 370K random read IOPS and 450K write IOPS. Yowza. No wonder the drive got a TR Recommended award. You can pick it up from Newegg for only $99.99 right now. I'm using one of these as a system drive in this very system I'm typing on, and I have nothing but good things to say about it.
- Here's a combo with fast silicon, along with big silicon. The Intel Core i9-9900K is one of the tastiest chips to ever come out of Intel, packing eight cores and 16 threads clocked at up to a whopping 5 GHz. That makes for a chip that's close to the fastest in existence for gaming, and equally powerful when working. The CPU comes in a bundle with the big honkin' Intel 660p 2 TB drive, which I'm sure you're all familiar with by now. The whole package will set you back $634.98 at Newegg, or $55 off the regular combined total.
- Speaking of big, how about a gigantic display? The LG 43MU79-B measures all of 43" across its diagonal and has an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160. The 60 Hz refresh rate isn't going to win it any gaming awards, but that's hardly the raison d'être for this monitor. Four onboard HDMI inputs are joined by a USB Type-C connector, and a remote control allows users to fiddle with mulitple types of picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture functions from a distance. The asking price is only $399.99 at Newegg. That works out to $9.3 for each 4K-enabled inch.
- I can personally attest that an iPad is one of the handiest items to have around the house or accompanying you when traveling. The latest-generation Apple iPad with 128 GB of storage and Wi-Fi is one heck of a tablet. It's powered by an Apple A10 Fusion chip with four cores in a 2+2 arrangement and a PowerVR Series 7XT Plus IGP. The gorgeous 2048x1536 display has a pixel density of 264 PPI, and there's 2 GB of RAM on tap. The price tag currently reads only $328 at the shores of Walmart.
- The last item today is a TP-Link Deco m4 mesh Wi-Fi three-piece system. This dual-band AC1200 system can cover a gigantic abode and handle up to 100 connected devices. It's easy to setup and manage thanks to mobile apps, and there's Alexa voice control on tap, parental controls, and an Ethernet backbone option for good measure. Pick the set up from Amazon for $159.99.
- Oh, right, before we forget, Newegg's running a big SSD sale. You can find dozens of models at discounted prices if you use the cart code EMCTBUW25. Just click this link right here to browse the selection.