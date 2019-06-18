International Panic Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- Corsair M55 RGB PRO gaming mouse review @ Guru3D
- Seagate FireCuda 510 SSD (1TB) review @ Hexus
- Gigabyte MW32-SP0 Intel Xeon motherboard review @ KitGuru
- ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D60G DDR4 3200 MHz CL16 4x8 GB review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- No Man's Sky fans buy billboard to thank devs @ Rock Paper Shotgun (pretty remarkable)
- Lucasfilm say you can't chop people's limbs off willy-nilly @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Rumour: new Nvidia Shield TV could share the same chipset as the upgraded Switch @ Nintendo Life (I mean, if it works for Sony and Microsoft...)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Self-cleaning camera lens makes for speckle-free video @ HackADay
- Japan outlaws flying drones while drunk @ Slashdot
- Upgrade your memory with a surgically implanted brain chip @ Slashdot
- Here's what an Apple TV and Alexa look like on an old TV and record player cabinet @ Ars Technica
Science, technology, and space news
- Ajit Pai says NOAA and NASA are wrong about 5G harming weather forecasts @ Ars Technica
- Why New York's subway still uses OS/2 @ Slashdot
- Automate the freight: autonomous delivery hits the mainstream @ HackADay
- Protein from the blood of young mice found to extend lifespan of older mice @ New Atlas
- Anti-aging compound from pomegranates proves promising in human clinical trials @ New Atlas (coming soon to Jamba Juice: mouse blood and pomegranate smoothies)
Cheese, memes, what have you
- Random: gotta slice fast with this official Sonic the Hedgehog pizza cutter @ Nintendo Life
- Why does string cheese string? @ thetakeout.com
- Domino's in Japan debuts new pizza covered with 2 pounds of cheese @ comicbook.com