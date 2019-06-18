International Panic Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Corsair M55 RGB PRO gaming mouse review @ Guru3D
  2. Seagate FireCuda 510 SSD (1TB) review @ Hexus
  3. Gigabyte MW32-SP0 Intel Xeon motherboard review @ KitGuru
  4. ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D60G DDR4 3200 MHz CL16 4x8 GB review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. No Man's Sky fans buy billboard to thank devs @ Rock Paper Shotgun (pretty remarkable)
  2. Lucasfilm say you can't chop people's limbs off willy-nilly @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Rumour: new Nvidia Shield TV could share the same chipset as the upgraded Switch @ Nintendo Life (I mean, if it works for Sony and Microsoft...)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Self-cleaning camera lens makes for speckle-free video @ HackADay
  2. Japan outlaws flying drones while drunk @ Slashdot
  3. Upgrade your memory with a surgically implanted brain chip @ Slashdot
  4. Here's what an Apple TV and Alexa look like on an old TV and record player cabinet @ Ars Technica

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Ajit Pai says NOAA and NASA are wrong about 5G harming weather forecasts @ Ars Technica
  2. Why New York's subway still uses OS/2 @ Slashdot
  3. Automate the freight: autonomous delivery hits the mainstream @ HackADay
  4. Protein from the blood of young mice found to extend lifespan of older mice @ New Atlas
  5. Anti-aging compound from pomegranates proves promising in human clinical trials @ New Atlas (coming soon to Jamba Juice: mouse blood and pomegranate smoothies)

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Random: gotta slice fast with this official Sonic the Hedgehog pizza cutter @ Nintendo Life
  2. Why does string cheese string? @ thetakeout.com
  3. Domino's in Japan debuts new pizza covered with 2 pounds of cheese @ comicbook.com
