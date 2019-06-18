Radeon Software 19.6.2 brings FreeSync 2 to Vulkan

Amidst all the fuss of trade shows and new product launches, it's easy to forget that day-to-day life must proceed. Part of that eventuality in the PC hardware world is the continual march of graphics card driver updates. So saying, AMD released Radeon Software version 19.6.2 yesterday, adding support for some important Vulkan extensions and patching up a few problems.

For those who don't develop graphics-heavy applications, "extensions" in Khronos parlance are essentially flags that tell the application accessing the graphics API that the underlying hardware and software support a given feature. The specific Vulkan extensions gaining support with this driver are enumerated below:

VK_EXT_host_query_reset

VK_EXT_full_screen_exclusive

VK_AMD_display_native_hdr - allows Vulkan applications to use FreeSync2

- allows Vulkan applications to use FreeSync2 VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage

VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout

Those may not be as exciting as, say, VK_NV_ray_tracing, but whatever the case, further support for Vulkan is good for everyone.

This driver fixes a bug where users might get a Timeout Detection & Recovery (TDR) error when exiting a DX12 game that is cloned across multiple displays. Microsoft's PIX debugging tool should work properly on external Radeon GPUs now. Crackdown 3 should stop crashing on Radeon R7 370 cards, and the Radeon Overlay's performance metrics display should work properly now. Finally, this driver should resolve mysterious performance drops in games played on wireless VR headsets using Polaris cards.



I'm glad that guy playing Crackdown 3 got his bug fixed.

Persistent problems include inaccurate readings in Radeon Wattman and the performance metrics overlay on Radeon VII cards, uninstallation issues when using "express uninstall" on Ryzen APUs, and a specific issue when using discrete GPUs with the Asus TUF FX505 laptop. There's also a problem where Acer Swift 3 machines with Ryzen CPUs may be unstable if you install this driver using the "custom clean installation" option. Finally, streaming to Facebook using Radeon ReLive is not working at this time.

This driver should install on just about everything Radeon that you'll find in the market today. It goes all the way back to the original GCN products, the Radeon HD 7000 series, and it supports both desktop and mobile Ryzen APUs—not to mention older APUs. If it's got GCN, this driver will probably work. Read the release notes to see if I missed anything, or just grab the driver from AMD's download site.