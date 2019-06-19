Bargain basement: a 32", 144-Hz LG 32GK650F-B monitor for $310, and much more

- It's a big sale today, both literally and figuratively. Our leading deal is an LG 32GK650F-B display, measuring 32" across and placing 2560x1440 pixels on its VA panel. The static contrast ratio is 3000:1, the refresh rate is a speedy 144 Hz, and there's a blur-reduction mode and FreeSync support on tap. The stand has height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, and the price tag reads just $309.99 at Newegg.
- It's time to talk storage, and the first speaker of the day is the Western Digital EasyStore 8 TB. This simple drive does its job with aplomb and no fuss, and even comes with included backup software. Pick one up for only $129.99 from Best Buy if you join My Best Buy (free registration). That works out to $16.25 a terabyte.
- Lately, it's not a matter of whether the Intel 660p 1 TB NVMe drive will be on sale, rather, but rather, for how much. This drive can do 1800 MB/s in sequential reads and writes, and its random I/O figures ring in at 150K IOPS for reads and 220K IOPS when writing. The price tag currently reads just $87.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTBUD23. If you're looking for a faster drive, then your huckleberry's the HP EX920 1 TB. This model can do 3200 MB/s reading and 1800 MB/s writing, and is priced at 104.99 at Newegg.
- Look who's back. Apple must really be feeling a sales pinch, as it seems that not a day goes by without a sale on some iDevice. Today's entrant is the iPad 2018 (latest model) with 128 GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. This sleek metal machine contains an Apple A10 Fusion SoC with four cores (2+2) ticking away and a PowerVR Series 7 XT Plus IGP. The colorful display has a resolution of 2048x1536, and there's 2 GB on tap, as well as a 8827 mAh battery. Grab one of these for only $299.99 from Best Buy if you sign up (free) to be a My Best Buy member.
- The first laptop on hand is a mighty gaming machine. The sleek-looking Asus ROG Zephyrus (GA502DU-BR7N6) is quite pretty in yours truly's opinion, and it's powered by a four-core, eight-thread AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor sitting next to 16 GB of RAM. Graphics horsepower comes by way of a cool 'n' quiet Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics card that slaps pixels onto the 120 Hz 1920x1080 IPS display. There's a generously sized 512 GB NVMe SSD for storage. The asking price for the whole caboodle is just $1049.99 at Best Buy.
- The last item and second portable is the Lenovo IdeaPad 730S (81JB000AUS). This machine's aluminum jib is of a cut above most laptops, and inside it sits a Core i7-8565U processor next to 16 GB of RAM and a 256 GB solid-state drive. The 11.9 mm chassis frames a 1920x1080 display and holds a battery that should be good for 10 hours of usage. The whole thing weighs just 2.43 lbs (1.1 kg) on your hands, and $754.02 on your wallet when ordered from Rakuten with the checkout code SAVE15.