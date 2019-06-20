National Ice Cream Soda Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- ASRock Z390 Steel Legend review @ Guru3D
- Corsair RM Series RM850 (850W) review @ Hexus
- HP Omen X Emperium 65 review @ HotHardware
- Razer Kraken X headset review @ KitGuru
- Arozzi Arena gaming desk review @ TechPowerUp
- MSI GE75 Raider review @ TechSpot
- Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB & Backup Plus Slim 2TB review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Is this our first real look at Nintendo Switch Mini? @ Nintendo Life
- They Are Billions adds story campaign and leaves early access @ Rock Paper Shotgun (looking forward to getting back to this one)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Open source computer controlled loom weaves Pikachu for you @ HackADay
- Samsung asks users to please virus-scan their TVs @ Ars Technica
- YouTuber Simone Giertz transformed a Tesla Model 3 into a pickup truck @ Slashdot
- Researchers make a robotic fish with a battery for blood @ Ars Technica
- Facebook launches cryptocurrency with Visa, MasterCard, Uber, and others @ Ars Technica (what could possibly go wrong?)
Science, technology, and space news
- We may have inadvertently selected for muscles on dogs’ faces @ Ars Technica
- People keep spotting Teslas with snoozing drivers on the freeway @ Ars Technica
- Global warming: can these striking charts convince nay-sayers? @ New Atlas
- Homing pigeons are willing to spend more energy to travel in pairs @ New Atlas
- An evening with Space Shuttle Atlantis @ HackADay (I saw this a bit over a year ago when my nephew and I tried to catch a Falcon 9 launch—amazingly cool and inspiring.)
Cheese, memes, what have you
- Mount Prospect business shuts down amid 'burnt cheese' odor complaints @ dailyherald.com