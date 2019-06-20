National Ice Cream Soda Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I love a root beer float. Hard cider and sherbet is great. Blue Moon, Sprite, and pineapple juice—also awesome.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. ASRock Z390 Steel Legend review @ Guru3D
  2. Corsair RM Series RM850 (850W) review @ Hexus
  3. HP Omen X Emperium 65 review @ HotHardware
  4. Razer Kraken X headset review @ KitGuru
  5. Arozzi Arena gaming desk review @ TechPowerUp
  6. MSI GE75 Raider review @ TechSpot
  7. Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB & Backup Plus Slim 2TB review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Is this our first real look at Nintendo Switch Mini? @ Nintendo Life
  2. They Are Billions adds story campaign and leaves early access @ Rock Paper Shotgun (looking forward to getting back to this one)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Open source computer controlled loom weaves Pikachu for you @ HackADay
  2. Samsung asks users to please virus-scan their TVs @ Ars Technica
  3. YouTuber Simone Giertz transformed a Tesla Model 3 into a pickup truck @ Slashdot
  4. Researchers make a robotic fish with a battery for blood @ Ars Technica
  5. Facebook launches cryptocurrency with Visa, MasterCard, Uber, and others @ Ars Technica (what could possibly go wrong?)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. We may have inadvertently selected for muscles on dogs’ faces @ Ars Technica
  2. People keep spotting Teslas with snoozing drivers on the freeway @ Ars Technica
  3. Global warming: can these striking charts convince nay-sayers? @ New Atlas
  4. Homing pigeons are willing to spend more energy to travel in pairs @ New Atlas
  5. An evening with Space Shuttle Atlantis @ HackADay (I saw this a bit over a year ago when my nephew and I tried to catch a Falcon 9 launch—amazingly cool and inspiring.)

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Mount Prospect business shuts down amid 'burnt cheese' odor complaints @ dailyherald.com
