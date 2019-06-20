FSP Dagger Pros pack 650W into petite SFX PSUs

Have you ever built a small-form-factor PC, reader? One of the major constraining factors for chassis dimensions is the relatively-enormous ATX power supply. There are smaller form factors, sure, but it can be hard to find good-quality SFX or TFX power supplies with sufficient power for an enthusiast (read: gaming) PC. Fortunately, times are changing, and I present exhibit A for my argument: FSP Group's new Dagger Pro 550W and 650W SFX power supplies.



Smaller than it looks.

I suspect I don't need to introduce FSP Group to an audience of gerbils, but if anyone unfamiliar is reading this, know that the company is a Voltron-like assemblage of power supply makers including Fortron/Source Corp and Sparkle Power. FSP is known for selling consistently high-quality power supply units, and the Dagger Pros don't look to change that.

For starters, both Dagger Pro units are 80 Plus Gold-certified, meaning they'll never drop below 90% efficiency while under a 50% load. They're also fully-modular and semi-fanless, so the fan cuts off under low load. These PSUs are designed around a single +12V rail, and because they're based on FSP's "MIA IC" system, all of the usual protections (like over-current, over-voltage, over-temperature, short circuit, and over-power) come standard.

The only difference in the two models beyond the 650W version's higher peak load rating is the presence of an 8-pin PCIe power connector that isn't there on the 550W model. However, both units still come with a pair of 6+2-pin connectors, so virtually any single-GPU rig should be set up. Most machines built with SFX power supplies use Mini-ITX motherboards with only a single PCIe slot, but even still, FSP includes a bracket to mount these SFX units to ATX chassis.

If these power supplies look like exactly what your new system needs, you can already pick them up—just be prepared to pay for the privilege of their puny proportions. The Dagger Pro 550W is available on Newegg for $125, while the 650W model will run you $10 more at $135.