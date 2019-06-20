Intel graphics driver 26.20 says "game on" for Steel Division 2, F1 2019, and more

Intel's Xe discrete graphics parts aren't launching until next year, but Intel still has a ton of graphics processors out in the wild, and they need drivers. That's right: this is another graphics driver news post. Today's new release is Intel Graphics Driver for Windows 10 version 26.20.100.6912.



The historically-accurate Steel Division 2 is a mix of turn-based and real-time gameplay.

The big news with this release is that it offers game-specific support for WWII strategy game Steel Division 2, Lovecraft-ian horror adventure The Sinking City, and Codemaster's latest Formula 1 title, F1 2019—although you'll need an Iris Pro GPU to partake in the high-octane racing. Intel also vaguely says that this driver "improves Unreal Engine 4 performance," which is nice given that so many games make use of said engine package.



Welcome to Silent H- I mean, Oakmont. (The Sinking City)

Besides the game optimizations, this driver fixes minor graphical anomalies in Devil May Cry V and Microsoft's Edge browser. It also improves HDR support, and the driver's general compatibility with Universal Windows Platform applications. An issue where Miracast would become unable to connect successfully after installing Intel Graphics drivers on 8th-generation CPUs should also be solved.



No, that's not Kylo Ren. It's V from Devil May Cry 5.

There are a few known issues of course. The SPECviewperf 13 benchmark will probably crash during the "creo-02" portion of its testing on Coffee Lake CPUs. Also, the graphics driver may cause intermittent application crashes or system hangs in Sniper Elite V2 Remastered, Rage 2, World War Z, Madden NFL19, and Stormworks: Build and Rescue, so do watch out if you're playing those games on Intel graphics.

The list of supported products for this driver looks intimidating in the release notes, but it more or less comes down to Gen9 and 9.5 graphics in Skylake, Kaby Lake, and Coffee Lake-based CPUs running recent versions of 64-bit Windows 10, where "recent versions" means 1709 or later. If your system falls in those categories, you can read the PDF release notes, or simply download the driver direct from Intel.