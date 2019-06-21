You're not charging it wrong: Apple recalls some MacBook Pros for battery safety

Do you smell something burning? If you own a 15" MacBook Pro, it might be your computer. Apple has voluntarily issued a recall for a "limited number" of its Haswell-based portable computers in order to replace batteries that may overheat and become a safety risk.



Apple recalls some 2015 15" MacBook Pro batteries due to fire hazard (dramatization)

Apple says that affected units were manufactured between September of 2015 and February of 2017. To see if your MacBook Pro is affected, select About This Mac from the Apple-logo menu in the upper-left corner of the menu bar. If the About This Mac screen of your notebook says "MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)" you can enter your enter its serial number on the recall program page on Apple's site. The recall doesn't affect any other model of Mac.

If your Mac is subject to the recall, Apple urges you to stop using it until the battery has been replaced. Replacement options include taking it to an Apple-authorized service center, taking it to an Apple store, or contacting Apple support to arrange mail-in service. The company says service may take between one and two weeks.