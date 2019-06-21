Bargain basement: 32 GB of 3000 MT/s memory for $117, and a lot more
by Bruno Ferreira
— 11:15 AM on June 21, 2019
- Daaaannng. That's what I and the rest of the TR folks said when we found the G.Skill Aegis 32 GB dual-channel kit with 3000 MT/s DIMMs. These sticks are pretty simple. The heatsinks are minimal, and the timings are set to 16-18-18-38. What got us wowed is the price, which is a ridiculous $116.99 at Newegg. Soon enough you'll get a pack of RAM free with your purchase of a large coffee.
- Next up, a graphics card from the red team. The ASRock Gaming X Radeon RX 590 OC has three operation modes and can push its core clock to 1591 MHz in the fastest one. The heatsink is particularly large for efficient heat dissipation, and the input selection includes two DisplayPorts, two HDMI outputs, and a dual-link DVI connector. The price is just $199.99 at Newegg, and you get free codes for Resident Evil 2 Remake and an additional two games.
- At a similar price point, we have the Intel 660p 2 TB NVMe SSD. Come on guys, y'all know this one. Data can stream sequentially at 1800 MB/s either way, and random I/O rings in at 220K IOPS both directions. As for today's sale price, it's only $176.99 with the cart code EMCTBVU47 at Newegg.
- There's never been a better time to get your 4K on at an affordable price. The LG 27BK67U-B monitor is a 27" display with an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160. Its color gamut should cover 99% of the sRGB space, and the contrast ratio is 1000:1. There's FreeSync support on hand, as well. The included stand not only has height adjustment, but can also swivel and pivot. The input port selection includes a handy USB-C connector. As for the price tag, it reads just $299.99 at Newegg.
- And now we move to the mobile aisle. There's two laptops today, and we'll start with the gaming model. The Asus TUF FX705DT-DR7N8 is a little pudgy with its 17.3" display, but it's got the goods inside. The machine's powered by a four-core, eight-thread AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor sitting next to 8 GB of RAM. There's a lot of room for games in the 512 GB NVMe SSD, and a Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM handles pixel-pushing duties. The port selection includes a handy USB-C connector, and the asking price is just $849.99 at Best Buy.
- For something quite a ways more upmarket, there's the Dell XPS 13 9380 laptop. Inside its well-milled chassis live an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB NVMe drive. The star of the show, however, is the dashing 4K wide-gamut touch display. The machine is thin, light, and its price tag reads $1,597.99 at Rakuten.