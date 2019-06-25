National Catfish Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX review @ bit-tech
- Colorful iGame GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Advanced OC review @ Guru3D
- Corsair One i140 and i160 (2019) review (3440×1440 120hz gaming) @ KitGuru
- Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Titanium Edition gaming keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
- Logitech G MX518 (Legendary) review @ TechPowerUp
- The Chuwi AeroBook review @ AnandTech
- Team Group XCalibur Phantom Gaming RGB 16GB DDR4-3200 review @ Hexus
Games, culture, and VR
- In Japan, it's a riveting TV plot: can a worker go home on time? @ Slashdot
- Evil Genius 2 wants to feed the sharks, not jump them @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- It's possible to build a Turing machine within Magic: The Gathering @ Ars Technica
- Pink Floyd's Dave Gilmour sells $21.5 million guitar collection and donates proceeds to fight global warming @ New Atlas
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Weird whale skull confirmed to be from only known narwhal/beluga hybrid @ New Atlas
- Amazon Echo Show 5 review: an Alexa display with alarm clock smarts @ Engadget
- Bill Gates calls failure to fight Android his "greatest mistake" @ Ars Technica (yep)
Science, technology, and space news
- Americans aren't interested in the Moon and Mars—and that's understandable @ Ars Technica
- Debunked: The absurd story about smartphones causing kids to sprout horns @ Ars Technica
- Curiosity rover detects unusual spikes of methane on Mars @ New Atlas
- USB inventor regrets making them so difficult to plug in correctly @ Slashdot
- Bezos says Blue Origin will one day refuel its lunar lander with ice from the Moon @ Slashdot
- The Falcon Heavy rocket launched early Tuesday—two cores made it back safely @ Ars Technica (and they caught a fairing!)
Cheese, memes, what have you