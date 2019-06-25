National Catfish Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


These guys know what's up.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX review @ bit-tech
  2. Colorful iGame GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Advanced OC review @ Guru3D
  3. Corsair One i140 and i160 (2019) review (3440×1440 120hz gaming) @ KitGuru
  4. Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Titanium Edition gaming keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
  5. Logitech G MX518 (Legendary) review @ TechPowerUp
  6. The Chuwi AeroBook review @ AnandTech
  7. Team Group XCalibur Phantom Gaming RGB 16GB DDR4-3200 review @ Hexus

Games, culture, and VR

  1. In Japan, it's a riveting TV plot: can a worker go home on time? @ Slashdot
  2. Evil Genius 2 wants to feed the sharks, not jump them @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. It's possible to build a Turing machine within Magic: The Gathering @ Ars Technica
  4. Pink Floyd's Dave Gilmour sells $21.5 million guitar collection and donates proceeds to fight global warming @ New Atlas

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Weird whale skull confirmed to be from only known narwhal/beluga hybrid @ New Atlas
  2. Amazon Echo Show 5 review: an Alexa display with alarm clock smarts @ Engadget
  3. Bill Gates calls failure to fight Android his "greatest mistake" @ Ars Technica (yep)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Americans aren't interested in the Moon and Mars—and that's understandable @ Ars Technica
  2. Debunked: The absurd story about smartphones causing kids to sprout horns @ Ars Technica
  3. Curiosity rover detects unusual spikes of methane on Mars @ New Atlas
  4. USB inventor regrets making them so difficult to plug in correctly @ Slashdot
  5. Bezos says Blue Origin will one day refuel its lunar lander with ice from the Moon @ Slashdot
  6. The Falcon Heavy rocket launched early Tuesday—two cores made it back safely @ Ars Technica (and they caught a fairing!)

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Does the cheese grater do a great grate of cheese? @ HackADay
  2. The cheese grater in Fusion 360 @ HackADay
