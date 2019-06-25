Bargain basement: a Logitech G903 wireless mouse for $75, and much more

We don't often lead our deals posts with mice, but there are juicy rodents to be caught today. The Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is one of the swankiest out there thanks to its top-notch sensor, sensible shape and button placement, and high-end wireless capabilities. This mouse usually runs you up quite a pretty penny, but it's priced at only $74.99 at Best Buy right now. If that's too rich for your blood or you simply prefer a simpler mouse, the Logitech G703 wireless mouse can be obtained for $54.99 also at Best Buy.

Since we're talking peripherals, might as well hit up the Corsair Strafe MK.2 keyboard with Cherry MX Silent switches. This is one of the highest-end clackers you can get your gerbil mitts right now. It's a full-sized affair with dedicated media keys, a handy volume roller, per-key RGB LED lighting, and of course, those punchy, quiet MX Silent key switches. The keyboard also comes with a wrist rest, too. The price tag reads $99.99 at Best Buy.

We haven't seen many cheap quality power supplies lately, so it's with great pleasure that I announce the Corsair Vengeance 750M. This power supply has semi-modular cabling, semi-passive cooling, and an 80 Plus Silver rating for efficiency. You can opt for single- or multi-rail power delivery, and the generously sized fan measures 140 mm across. The asking price is just $59.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCTBVA36, and there's a $15 rebate card available that can bring the end-game price to $44.99.

Just the other day we had a real affordable pack of RAM, and now it's even cheaper. The G.Skill Aegis 32 GB dual-channel kit of 3000 MT/s RAM comes clad in simplistic heatsinks and has 16-18-18-38 timings. The price right now is a silly low $109.99 at the 'egg. Time for that 128 GB virtual machine host build, eh?

It's time for a c-c-c-combo! Here's a pack that's handy for new builds and upgrades both. The MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus OC is one of the best samples of a mid-to-high end graphics card right now thanks to its combination of raw speed, low noise, and RTX ray-tracing smarts. It's accompanied by the Intel 660p 1 TB NVMe solid-state drive, a well-known person around these parts. The drive push sequential data at speeds upt o 1800 MB/s, while its random I/O performance can hit 150K read IOPS and 220K write IOPS. The folks at Newegg will package both items for you for $419.98, or $40 off the regular combined total.

Here's a sweet deal if you're looking for a gaming laptop that won't cost you a paw and a leg. The Asus ROG G531GT-BI7N6 is a 15.6" laptop with thin bezels around the 1920x1080 display and a backlit keyboard. Inside the compact-for-15.6" chassis sits a latest-gen Core i7-9750H processor (six cores, 12 threads, and a 4.5 GHz turbo). Next to the chip sit 8 GB of RAM and a quite-roomy 512 GB NVMe solid-state drive. Pixel-pushing prowess comes by way of a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM. The price for all this hardware is (drum roll) only $799.99 at Best Buy.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.