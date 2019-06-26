EVGA is offering credit toward a GeForce RTX card for owners of its 700- and 900- series

Most folks don't buy a lot of graphics cards, and if you're anything like me, it's likely that your last graphics purchase was based less on brand and more on price. Still, there's a fair few folks here at TR that like EVGA, and we reckon there's a goodly number of gerbils who feel the same way. If you purchased an EVGA GeForce card from the 700 or 900 series, the company may have a new offer for you.

Here's how it works: if you bought an EVGA GeForce GTX 770, 780, 780 Ti, 970, 980, or 980 Ti card, you can get a credit toward your purchase of a GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, or 2080 direct from EVGA. You have to still have the card, and you need to register it at EVGA's website. If you bought a recertified card, you are explicitly excluded from the promotion, sadly. Likewise, if you live outside of the USA (including Puerto Rico) or Canada, you aren't eligible for the trade-up. Sorry, Bruno.

Graphics card Credit amount EVGA GeForce GTX 980 Ti $150 USD EVGA GeForce GTX 980 $100 USD EVGA GeForce GTX 970 $75 USD EVGA GeForce GTX 780 Ti $100 USD EVGA GeForce GTX 780 $75 USD EVGA GeForce GTX 770 $50 USD

The chart above lists the trade-in prices for the various cards that are eligible for the promotion. You can only trade in one card at a time, although there is no limit on the number trade-ins you can perform. That means you can only use one older card's discount per RTX card you purchase, but you can use multiple cards to get discounts on purchases of multiple RTX graphics cards.

EVGA also says that if you tack on a new EVGA power supply to your RTX graphics card upgrade, you'll get a "significant" discount on that as well, but since I'm not signing up for the program myself, I don't have any way to check what that discount would be. If you decide to take advantage of the offer, keep in mind you'll have to send in your graphics card for EVGA to check first, which means you will be without it for a short while.

While handing in your beloved old GeForce for a what amounts to pile of pocket change may seem like a poor option compared to selling it to a private party, keep in mind that these are old graphics cards. The GeForce GTX 780 came out in May of 2013. Even GTX 970 cards are only going for around $90 on eBay as of this writing.

To be sure, this deal is welcome news for PC gaming enthusiasts who have balked at the high prices of Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphics cards. However, EVGA's other offer—optional interest-free financing with Affirm—may not be as altruistic as it seems. If you're not familiar, Affirm is a service that offers financing on small purchases just like this. The company says it is a more transparent and easier-to-use alternative to credit cards. I haven't used Affirm, so I won't remark on the company's services, but the very idea that buyers might take out a loan to buy a graphics card is rather biting commentary on society in 2019, the prices of said products, or perhaps both.

In any case, EVGA invites everyone who bought one of the company's 700- or 900-series graphics cards to hit its website to sign up and get to ray-tracing.