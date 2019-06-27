National Handshake Day Shortbread



This could have been you, cats, but you never learned to play the game.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

Games, culture, and VR

Cease-and-desist transforms Mario Royale into DMCA Royale @ Ars Technica Dozens said PUBG needed a plot, so they're getting one @ Quarter To Three Wolfenstein: Youngblood will feature uncensored Nazi imagery in Germany, a series first @ Nintendo Life YouTube looks to demonetization as punishments for major creators, but it doesn't work @ Slashdot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

Bitcoin soars past $12,500 five days after hitting $10,000 @ Ars Technica Smartphones and fitness trackers used to gauge employee performance @ New Atlas Researchers demonstrate how US emergency alert system can be hijacked and weaponized @ Slashdot

Science, technology, and space news

Boeing Starliner completes last and most difficult parachute test @ New Atlas VESA publishes DisplayPort 2.0 video standard, offers support for beyond-8K resolutions and higher refresh Rates for 4K/HDR @ Slashdot Europe says SpaceX "dominating" launch, vows to develop Falcon 9-like rocket @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, what have you