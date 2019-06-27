National Handshake Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


This could have been you, cats, but you never learned to play the game.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Scythe Mugen 5 TUF Gaming Alliance CPU cooler review @ PC Perspective
  2. Cooler Master MasterBox Q500L review @ Guru3D
  3. Corsair Nightsword RGB mouse review @ Hexus
  4. Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 2TB review @ HotHardware
  5. AverMedia Live GC311 Live Gamer Mini capture card @ KitGuru
  6. Bitfenix Enso Mesh review @ TechPowerUp
  7. The Kingston DC500 series Enterprise SATA SSDs review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Cease-and-desist transforms Mario Royale into DMCA Royale @ Ars Technica
  2. Dozens said PUBG needed a plot, so they're getting one @ Quarter To Three
  3. Wolfenstein: Youngblood will feature uncensored Nazi imagery in Germany, a series first @ Nintendo Life
  4. YouTube looks to demonetization as punishments for major creators, but it doesn't work @ Slashdot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Bitcoin soars past $12,500 five days after hitting $10,000 @ Ars Technica
  2. Smartphones and fitness trackers used to gauge employee performance @ New Atlas
  3. Researchers demonstrate how US emergency alert system can be hijacked and weaponized @ Slashdot

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Boeing Starliner completes last and most difficult parachute test @ New Atlas
  2. VESA publishes DisplayPort 2.0 video standard, offers support for beyond-8K resolutions and higher refresh Rates for 4K/HDR @ Slashdot
  3. Europe says SpaceX "dominating" launch, vows to develop Falcon 9-like rocket @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Coscto's 2 lb cheese flight is the stuff book club dreams are made of @ bustle.com
  2. The cheese flavoured by wind @ bbc.com
