In the lab: A whole mess of flash

As some that venture into our amazing forums may be aware, I kicked off an experiment last month where I asked gerbils to nominate and then vote for something that I could review. I was open to nearly any suggestion, but I put a $100 cap on the expense involved to keep things reasonable.

I got some great suggestions and narrowed them down to seven options that I put in a poll. After a week of voting, we had our winner. It turned out that I'd signed myself up for a portable NAND grudge match. After stewing on exactly when that meant for a few weeks, I finally pulled the trigger on our contestants. Behold!



Here's hoping the hub outlasts the drives.

Here's a list of what you're looking at:

The total for all the contenders ran past my $100 limit, but I just couldn't shake the idea of portable Optane out of my mind. So, I cashed in my precious Amazon bucks and added the Optane drive and NVMe enclosure to my cart as well. I've wanted to try one of the ORICO transparent enclosures for a while anyway (yes, it's silly, but I think they look cool).

Joining the newly bought hardware are some drives I had laying around that I thought would make interesting competition (or at least a good frame of reference). I figure turning a retired SSD into an external drive by way of an enclosure or adapter that costs about the same as a 64 GB flash drive is worth a closer look. Check it out the scraps below.



I may also add a microSD card and an older thumb drive to this mix.

Now that I have all the pieces of the puzzle, I can finalize my plan for testing. I'm not going to predict how long this project will take but look for the results of what I come up with down the road. Oh, and don't be shy with your suggestions.