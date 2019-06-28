See our spicy selection from the Steam Summer Sale 2019

Gerbils, there are too many games. There are just so many. Even though I already own more than I will likely ever play, I've picked up five more games in the Steam Summer Sale. I imagine you already knew the sale was ongoing whether you're a Steam user or not. Still, I'm going to show you a fair few deals I think you shouldn't skip.
This time around, I didn't write a blurb for each game as I normally do; there are simply too many titles, and I'm already overburdened with another, top secret project. Let me note that this is by no means a comprehensive list; rather, this is a curated collection of quality titles hand-picked by yours truly. Without further ado, here's my selections for the standouts of the 2019 Steam Summer Sale:
First-person shooters
- Far Cry 5, 67% off at $20—arguably the best of the franchise
- Doom (2016) for $15, if you're missing out on the best FPS since 1993
- Shadow Warrior (2013) and Shadow Warrior 2, each 75% off at $10
- F.E.A.R. full franchise pack for only $13.74
- BioShock franchise pack for $15
- DUSK, throwback FPS for $15—worth every penny
- Project Warlock—awesome indie retreaux FPS made by two kids for $8.04
- Night Dive's Turok 1 & 2 remasters for $9 (bundle)
- Dying Light, 66% off for $14, parkour + zombies + crafting = a blast
- Downward, surreal indie first-person parkour for only $3
- Antichamber, $4 for the most brain-bending combat-free "FPS" ever
Third-person shooters
- Super Cloudbuilt, ultra high-speed parkour action 70% off at $6
- Dead Space and its sequel, $5 each (must-play for almost anyone)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, $15—responsible for the battle royale boom
- Binary Domain, 75% off at $3.74, co-op shooting with memorable characters
- Earth Defense Force 4.1, detonate giant arthropods in local or net co-op for $10
- I was forced to include Strange Brigade, 75% off at $12.50
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands is like a military GTA Online for $17.49
Overhead-view ("twin-stick") shooters
- Assault Android Cactus is cute and chaotic for $10
- Renegade Ops, 75% off at $4.24 with all DLC—open-world vehicular mayhem
- Enter the Gungeon, Rogue-lite action with a silly firearms theme, $7.50
- Monolith, $4 for procedurally-generated pixel spaceship action
- Cryptark, just $3.75 for stunning HD sprites and controller-snapping difficulty
- Helldivers, hilarious co-op space marine shooting, 50% off at $10
- Lara Croft Guardian of Light + Temple of Osiris, super twin-stick spinoffs for $1.50 and $3
Local co-op games
- Fight'N Rage, 75% off at $5—a successor to Streets of Rage, Final Fight
- Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove, faithful update of Genesis classic, $13.39
- 20XX, $7.50; exactly the intersection of Mega Man X and The Binding of Isaac
- Spelunky is the original couch co-op Rogue-lite, 80% off at $3
- Caveblazers takes the Spelunky formula and adapts it to a silly RPG, $3
- Vagante is a more serious RPG in the Spelunky vein; amazing for $10
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara collects 2 classic arcade games for just $5
- Crypt of the Necrodancer, 80% off at $3 — ridiculously good rhythm game
Character action games
- Devil May Cry 5, still $40 but absolutely worth it; revitalized the genre
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, 60% off at $10—a good buy if you aren't sure
- DmC Devil May Cry, black sheep reboot is a fair game in its own right; $7.49
- Bayonetta, 75% off at $5, from the creator of Devil May Cry
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, $7.50, completely insane as only Metal Gear can be
- Remember Me, fascinating story and nice visuals, 80% off at $6
- Overgrowth, includes Receiver for $15—astonishing physics-based animation
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and its sequel, each $7 (EA hopes you forgot this)
- Assault Spy, interesting indie take on the genre, 50% off at $15
Third-person action RPGs
- Monster Hunter World, new expansion is on the way, 50% off at $30
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY—in case you don't have it by now, $15
- Shining Resonance Refrain, a new-school JRPG in the classic Shining series, $12.49
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, $10 with all DLC—RA Salvatore's offline World of Warcraft
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, "what if Skyrim was made by the Japanese?" ($9)
- Anima: Gate of Memories, 75% off at $5; solid action RPG based on a pen & paper game
- Dark Souls Remastered, DS II, and DS III—$24, $10, and $15 respectively
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, $48, less Dark Souls and more Tenchu Stealth Assassin
- Nioh Complete, 60% off at $20; Dark Souls meets The Last Samurai
"Metroid-vania" games
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, beautiful, brand-new, and inspired this section, $36
- Salt and Sanctuary, 50% off at $9—extensive character customization for the genre
- Valdis Story: Abyssal City, four unique characters add replay value, 65% off at $5.24
- The Vagrant, just $1.59 with stellar art and solid gameplay; ridiculous value
- Strider (2014), 70% off at $4.49, a solid re-make of the classic, Bruno-approved
- Axiom Verge, an amazing one-man project, retreaux in the best way, $10
- Ori and the Blind Forest, poignant precision platformer with lurid visuals, $10
- Dust: an Elysian Tail, 75% off at $3.74, another one-man game with great art
- Environmental Station Alpha, unique lo-fi pixel aesthetic, $3.19
- Playism's Metroidvania bundle collects 4 amazing games for $39
Let me take a moment to note that you can find the majority of these deals over on GOG.com, formerly known as Good Old Games. GOG isn't just old games anymore, though; the site—owned and operated by Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red—sells thousands and thousands of titles totally DRM-free, if that's important to you. GOG still carries some old games you won't find on Steam, too, like Warcraft II and Diablo—both of which are ten bucks, by the way.
Hopefully there's something in that giant list that you both haven't already played and are interested in. Unfortunately, if you're not into action games, there probably isn't. If you're a fan of one of the many, many game genres I missed, leave us your favorite titles that are discounted in the comments so we can take a look this weekend.