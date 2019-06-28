See our spicy selection from the Steam Summer Sale 2019

Gerbils, there are too many games. There are just so many. Even though I already own more than I will likely ever play, I've picked up five more games in the Steam Summer Sale. I imagine you already knew the sale was ongoing whether you're a Steam user or not. Still, I'm going to show you a fair few deals I think you shouldn't skip.

This time around, I didn't write a blurb for each game as I normally do; there are simply too many titles, and I'm already overburdened with another, top secret project. Let me note that this is by no means a comprehensive list; rather, this is a curated collection of quality titles hand-picked by yours truly. Without further ado, here's my selections for the standouts of the 2019 Steam Summer Sale:

First-person shooters



Far Cry 5 can totally be a redneck simulator, if you want.

Third-person shooters



Super Cloudbuilt is like Shadow the Hedgehog if Shadow were a girl. And also if his game was good.

Overhead-view ("twin-stick") shooters



Assault Android Cactus can be downright pandemonium with 4 local players.

Local co-op games



Take out your frustrations on furries in Fight'N Rage.

Character action games



Not a cutscene; Devil May Cry 5 is just that gorgeous.

Third-person action RPGs



Monster Hunter World has some of the coolest weapon and equipment designs.

"Metroid-vania" games



Bloodstained may not have "Castle" in the name, but it's still the next "vania" game.

Let me take a moment to note that you can find the majority of these deals over on GOG.com, formerly known as Good Old Games. GOG isn't just old games anymore, though; the site—owned and operated by Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red—sells thousands and thousands of titles totally DRM-free, if that's important to you. GOG still carries some old games you won't find on Steam, too, like Warcraft II and Diablo—both of which are ten bucks, by the way.

Hopefully there's something in that giant list that you both haven't already played and are interested in. Unfortunately, if you're not into action games, there probably isn't. If you're a fan of one of the many, many game genres I missed, leave us your favorite titles that are discounted in the comments so we can take a look this weekend.