Report: Amazon listing exposes GeForce RTX Super cards due July 9

A little over a month ago, Nvidia released a YouTube teaser indicating that something "super" was on the way. According to a report from Rock, Paper, Shotgun, that something super is a refresh of Nvidia's entire GeForce RTX lineup. They're reportedly coming soon, too—July 9th, to be exact.

Thanks to some early product listings on Amazon, several RTX 2000-series Super cards will be available in just over a week. Listings for GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 Super editions showed up on the e-tailer earlier today but they've since been removed. From the screenshots captured by RPS, it seems that these cards will have just a slight clock boost from their non-Super forms, but the RTX 2060 Super's listing also showed 8 GB of VRAM instead of the vanilla 2060's six. In the listing for EVGA's purportedly upcoming (and sexily-named) GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra Gaming, the GPU's max boost tops out at 1.8 GHz, vs 1.725 GHz for the non-Super 2070.

A second report from Videocardz says there's more to these cards than minor clock speed bumps, though. According to their sources, each Super card will have more of its silicon unlocked than the non-super cards. Here's a table of Nvidia's current lineup vs. its purported upcoming refresh with CUDA core counts, memory size, and pricing.

RTX Card CUDA Core Count VRAM Price RTX 2060 1920 6 GB 192-bit $349 (Amazon) RTX 2060 Super 2176 8 GB 256-bit $399 RTX 2070 2304 8 GB 256-bit $479 (Amazon) RTX 2070 Super 2560 8 GB 256-bit $499 RTX 2080 2944 8 GB 256-bit $699 (Amazon) RTX 2080 Super 3072 8 GB 256-bit $699

The card that stands to benefit the most is the GeForce RTX 2060 Super. The smallest Turing has a narrower memory bus than its bigger siblings, but the rumored Super version would have a full 256-bit bus and a couple extra gigabytes of VRAM to go with it. The extra 256 CUDA cores would also be the largest gain among Super Turing Brothers cards. Videocardz says we'll learn more on July 2, which is only a few days out. Shortly after the slip-up was fixed by Amazon, Nvidia tweeted that the wait was "almost over".

Of course, it wasn't too long ago that AMD promised to put Turing in its place. The red team favorably compared its Radeon RX 5700 to the RTX 2060 and claimed victory against Nvidia's RTX 2070 with the RX 5700XT. Those cards are scheduled to launch July 7 alongside the third-generation Ryzen family of desktop CPUs. The summer is just starting to heat up, but the fight for graphics supremacy is fully ablaze already. Stay tuned.