Bargain basement: an RTX 2060 graphics card for $340, and much more

In our view, the RTX 2060 strikes a pretty good balance between horsepower and price as graphics cards go these days. The Gigabyte RTX 2060 OC is a simple-but-solid take on that card with a nominal boost clock is 1755 MHz. It's fitted with a dual-fan cooler with alternate spinning fans sitting atop a big honkin' chunk of metal. You get a free copy of Wolfenstein: Youngblood with the purchase, and the price is currently $339.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTBVD23.

Quality mechanical keyboards used to be luxury items, but they're quite affordable nowadays. The HP Omen Sequencer keyboard is a fine example of the breed, and it comes fited with an opto-mechanical variant of Cherry MX Blue switches that affords a 0.2 ms response time. There's also a set of macro keys and multimedia controls. All the gear sits on an island-style aluminum frame. There's a USB pass-through port and the requisite per-key RGB LED backlighting. The price is set at just $69.99 at Best Buy.

Cheap mass storage is back in fashion, as you can tell from looking at this here Western Digital Elements 8 TB external hard drive. It's roomy, simple, and comes with backup software. You can pick one up from Newegg for $124.99 with the cart code EMCTBVD22.

The prodigal son Intel 660p 1 TB NVMe SSD returns. You're probably groaning "not again" at this point, but its price just keeps dropping. For reference, this variant can push 1800 MB/s sequentially in either direction, while the random I/O figures clock in at 150K read IOPS and 220K write IOPS. Today's price is $87.99 at Newegg Flash. Did we mention this is a flash deal? I'll see myself out.

Let's combo it up. The Core i9-9900KF is one heck of a desktop CPU thanks to its eight threads and 16 cores clocked at up to a whopping 5 GHz. This is one of the best chips of the moment thanks to its ability to both game and work with aplomb. The "KF" mark means this model is unlocked but devoid of an integrated graphics processor that'd probably go to waste in a high-end build anyway. Newegg is selling this CPU together with an HP EX900 250 GB NVMe drive, all for the sum of $459.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTBVC22. You're basically getting the SSD for free.

We end today's deals with a fancy rodent. The Corsair M65 RGB Elite is fitted with an 18,000 DPI optical sensor and Omron switches undenearth the eight buttons. The aluminum underside has spots for fitting weights and can be used as a blunt weapon in an emergency. Around the side, there's a well-placed sniper button, and naturally, there's onboard RGB LED lighting. You can grab one of these for $39.99 from Best Buy, or also for $39.99 from the folks at Amazon.

