World UFO Day Shortbread



It doesn't take long before a few of these floating around on the right night starts looking eerie.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

Asus ROG Strix Helios PC chassis review @ Guru3D ORIGIN PC EVO17-S laptop review @ HotHardware Asus Mini PC PB60 review @ KitGuru Ballistix Elite DDR4-3600 CL16 4x8GB review @ TechPowerUp Razer Blade Pro 17 review @ TechSpot The 1STPLAYER Bullet Hunter MK6 mechanical keyboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

Valve Index review @ Engadget World Of Warships adds… let me double-check my notes… a post-apocalyptic battle royale mode @ Rock Paper Shotgun Digital Foundry investigates new chip potentially destined for Switch Mini and Switch Pro @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

Jony Ive will depart Apple to start his own company @ Ars Technica Jony Ive left Apple because of CEO Tim Cook's lack of interest in product design, report says @ Slashdot Report describing Jony Ive's Apple exit gains a sharp response from Tim Cook @ Ars Technica

Science, technology, and space news

Two tactics effectively limit the spread of science denialism @ Ars Technica NASA will fund a revolutionary mission to fly through Titan's atmosphere @ Ars Technica (RTG powered drone!)

Cheese, memes, what have you