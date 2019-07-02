World UFO Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


It doesn't take long before a few of these floating around on the right night starts looking eerie.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Asus ROG Strix Helios PC chassis review @ Guru3D
  2. ORIGIN PC EVO17-S laptop review @ HotHardware
  3. Asus Mini PC PB60 review @ KitGuru
  4. Ballistix Elite DDR4-3600 CL16 4x8GB review @ TechPowerUp
  5. Razer Blade Pro 17 review @ TechSpot
  6. The 1STPLAYER Bullet Hunter MK6 mechanical keyboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Valve Index review @ Engadget
  2. World Of Warships adds… let me double-check my notes… a post-apocalyptic battle royale mode @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Digital Foundry investigates new chip potentially destined for Switch Mini and Switch Pro @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Jony Ive will depart Apple to start his own company @ Ars Technica
  2. Jony Ive left Apple because of CEO Tim Cook's lack of interest in product design, report says @ Slashdot
  3. Report describing Jony Ive's Apple exit gains a sharp response from Tim Cook @ Ars Technica

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Two tactics effectively limit the spread of science denialism @ Ars Technica
  2. NASA will fund a revolutionary mission to fly through Titan's atmosphere @ Ars Technica (RTG powered drone!)

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Heinz is serving up macaroni cheese in a can, so open if you dare @ yahoo.com
  2. 'Chaos' looms if olive oil, cheese, hit with retaliatory tariffs over Airbus dispute, warn US importers @ foodnavigator-usa.com (chaos, really?)
