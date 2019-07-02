World UFO Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- Asus ROG Strix Helios PC chassis review @ Guru3D
- ORIGIN PC EVO17-S laptop review @ HotHardware
- Asus Mini PC PB60 review @ KitGuru
- Ballistix Elite DDR4-3600 CL16 4x8GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Razer Blade Pro 17 review @ TechSpot
- The 1STPLAYER Bullet Hunter MK6 mechanical keyboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Valve Index review @ Engadget
- World Of Warships adds… let me double-check my notes… a post-apocalyptic battle royale mode @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Digital Foundry investigates new chip potentially destined for Switch Mini and Switch Pro @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Jony Ive will depart Apple to start his own company @ Ars Technica
- Jony Ive left Apple because of CEO Tim Cook's lack of interest in product design, report says @ Slashdot
- Report describing Jony Ive's Apple exit gains a sharp response from Tim Cook @ Ars Technica
Science, technology, and space news
- Two tactics effectively limit the spread of science denialism @ Ars Technica
- NASA will fund a revolutionary mission to fly through Titan's atmosphere @ Ars Technica (RTG powered drone!)
Cheese, memes, what have you
- Heinz is serving up macaroni cheese in a can, so open if you dare @ yahoo.com
- 'Chaos' looms if olive oil, cheese, hit with retaliatory tariffs over Airbus dispute, warn US importers @ foodnavigator-usa.com (chaos, really?)