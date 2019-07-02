Nvidia announces GeForce RTX Super and FrameView GPU monitor

Look up in the sky—it's a bird! It's a plane! It's Super GeForce! Last week's rumors and mistaken Amazon listings were apparently true, because Nvidia has announced the GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 family of Super graphics cards. Nvidia's refreshed Turing lineup includes some purportedly meaty boosts to performance which could heavily shift the balance of price vs performance against not only AMD's current Radeon RX Vega lineup but the upcoming Navi-based RX 5700 cards, too.



These over-the-top announcement videos always crack me up

As expected, the RTX 2060 and 2070 Super got substantial bumps in CUDA core counts over their predecessors. The 2060 also benefits from a wider 256-bit memory bus with 8 GB of VRAM, up from six on the original. According to Nvidia, the RTX 2060 Super is upwards of 22% faster than the vanilla version, while the RTX 2070 Super is apparently 25% faster than the base 2070. Along with the additional raster resources, Nvidia has also blessed these new GPUs with additional ray-tracing hardware. Here's how the new lineup officially matches up with the old.

RTX Card CUDA Core Count VRAM RTX TOp/s Price RTX 2060 1920 6 GB 192-bit 37 $349 (Amazon) RTX 2060 Super 2176 8 GB 256-bit 41 $399 RTX 2070 2304 8 GB 256-bit 42 $479 (Amazon) RTX 2070 Super 2560 8 GB 256-bit 52 $499 RTX 2080 2944 8 GB 256-bit 57 $699 (Amazon) RTX 2080 Super 3072 8 GB 256-bit 63 $699

We don't have to rely on manufacturer numbers, though, because early reviews of the RTX 2060 and 2070 Super have hit the web today. AnandTech, TechPowerup, HotHardware, and the Guru of 3D all found the $500 RTX 2070 Super to perform within spitting distance of the $700 RTX 2080. Against AMD's competition, the sites all found the RTX 2070 to either catch or leapfrog the $680 7-nanometer Radeon VII more often than not, too. AMD has been comparing the Navi-based Radeon RX 5700XT favorably to the RTX 2070, but according to reviews around the web, Nvidia is retiring the older version when the Super version hits retail on July 9.

On the lower end, value has shifted significantly as well. The RTX 2060 Super isn't launching at the RTX 2060's $349 price point—the older card will be sticking around for now—but at $400 it still compared favorably to the original RTX 2070 and Vega 64. The new baby RTX never quite surpassed its older sibling, but in nearly every benchmark, it surpassed the older, pricier Vega 64. We'll have to wait for the Radeon RX 5700 and 5700XT to launch later this month to see how AMD's new tech fares against the green team, though. Look for GeForce RTX 2060 Super cards to hit the streets on July 9 alongside the 2070 variants.

Nvidia also announced the RTX 2080 Super today, but no reviews have hit the web today for that model. The fastest Super card won't launch until July 23, at which time the company will also retire the vanilla RTX 2080. Nvidia partner cards will no doubt be announced shortly with their own customized boost speeds and custom cooling solutions, but no official listings have made their way to e-tail just yet.

Hardware isn't all that Nvidia announced today. When the RTX 2060 and 2070 Super cards hit retail on July 9, the company will also release FrameView, a GPU monitoring utility for its graphics cards. The application will report framerates and frame times, along with power consumption and performance per watt metrics. Nvidia says FrameView will support all of the major Windows APIs and UWP games, and will be available for download from Nvidia's site.