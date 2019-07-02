Bargain basement: a Sabrent Rocket 1 TB SSD for $99.99, and much more
by Bruno Ferreira
— 1:07 PM on July 2, 2019
- We usually write up sales on the Intel 660p, but this time around we have something much faster: the Sabrent Rocket family of speedy NVMe SSDs. Although the company isn't one of the major players in the space, its SSDs hit all the right spots. We have three today, with capacities ranging from 512 GB to 2 TB, all on sale at absurd prices. The 512 GB model can do 3400 MB/s in sequential reads and 2000 MB/s in writes, and 357K IOPS in random reads and 456K IOPS for writes. It's going for just $49.99 at Amazon. The next one up is the 1 TB model, with 3400/3000 MB/s for sequential data, and a whopping 650K random read IOPS and 640K write IOPS. This one will set you back an almost-even $99.99. The biggest unit is the 2 TB model, with 3400/3700 MB/s sequential speeds, and 490K/540K IOPS for random I/O. You can pick this one up for $219.99.
- Today's cheap RAM pack is the Adata XPG Gammix D10 16 GB set with 3000 MT/s sticks. The silver heatsinks should look good under any kind of lighting, and the timings are set at 16-20-20. The folks at Rakuten are asking but $53.54 for the pair with the checkout code SAVE15. The manufacturer offers lifetime warranty.
- It's a hot season for Ryzen builds, and we have just the board for that. The Gigabyte B450 Aorus Pro WiFi is one fine lookin' circuit board with two PCIe x4 M.2 slots under heatsinks, a souped-up ALC1220-VB audio codec with WIMA capacitors, an Intel Ethernet chip, and metal casing on the main PCIe slot. You also get USB 3.1 Gen2 ports in both Type-C and Type-A flavors, along with Intel-powered 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The VRMs sit under decently sized heatsinks, and there's onboard RGB LED lighting for good measure. This mobo hits all the right notes, and it'll set you back just $109.99 at Newegg.
- If an Intel machine is more your speed, then check out the Core i3-9100F processor. This is one of the top low-end processors you can get your hands on, as its four cores clocked at up to 4.2 GHz make for a potent gaming concoction, especially when paired with a discrete graphics cards. As it happens, the "F" suffix for this model means that it does away with an IGP, making it suitable for that exact type of build. Pick this processor up from Newegg for only $84.99 with the cart code EMCTCTV38.
- It's time to go mobile. The Lenovo Flex 15 (81SR000QUS) is a fold-back convertible with a 15.6" 1920x1080 touch-screen, and it's powered by a snappy Intel Core i7-8565U chip (four cores, eight threads at up to 4.6 GHz) next to 8 GB of RAM (in a 4+4 configuration) and a 256 GB NVMe solid-state drive. The machine's just 0.81" (20.5 mm) thick, and the price tag is equally as thin at $564.99 with the cart code LEN110.
- For a meatier hardware selection, we have just the machine. The Dell G3 15 gaming laptop (I3590-7957BLK-PUS) is one heck of a geared-up portable, powered by an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, a six-core, twelve-thread affair with a 4.5 GHz turbo and 12 MB of cache. Sitting next to the CPU are 16 GB of RAM and a roomy 512 GB NVMe solid-state drive. Pixels find their way to the screen at speed thanks to a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6 GB of its own memory. The port selection includes both Type-A and Type-C USB ports, as well as an HDMI output. You can get your hands on this fast-moving beast for $1079.99 at Best Buy.