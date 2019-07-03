Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI want you to know about their GeForce RTX Super cards

In case you've been under a rock since yesterday, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, and (to a lesser extent) 2080 Super GPUs turned the performance-per-dollar scale on its head. The graphics giant isn't shipping its own cards this time, however. That duty falls to its many partners, and Asus, Gigabyte (along with its Aorus brand), and MSI have lined up at the front door to show you their Super wares as the Super Newsapalooza continues.

We'll start with the ways in which every manufacturer's cards are the same. All three vendors have equipped their cards 8 GB of GDDR6 memory that runs at 15.5 GT/s on the RTX 2080 Super variants and 14 GT/s for the 2060 and 2070 models. Interestingly, none of the companies have published maximum boost clocks for any of the cards, and it seems awfully late in the game to have those figures under wraps. The 2060 and 2070 Supers all hit retail on July 9, while the (sub-$1000) chart-topping 2080 Super hits shelves on July 23.



Asus's ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 Super

First up alphabetically is Asus, which brought 19 different cards to show you dispersed among the three GPU types, loosely arranged in a "good / better / best" kind of pattern. At the top of each GPU's range is the familiar ROG Strix brand, which has a triple-fan, triple-slot cooler. All of the ROG Strix RTX 2080, 2070, and 2060 Super cards have a pair of HDMI 2.0b ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and a USB Type-C connector for displays and VR headsets that can use the newest connection standard. RGB LED accents surround the three fans on the cooler's shroud.

Below that, Asus has two other designs: Turbo Evo and Dual Evo. The Turbo variety is a single-fan blower that fits into a two-slot footprint and exhausts heat directly out the back of the PC's case, and is only available on the Turbo RTX 2060 and 2070 Super. Turbo Evo cards have a pair of HDMI 2.0b ports and dual DisplayPort 1.4 connectors but drops the USB Type-C output. Dual Evo, as you might have guessed, is for a two-fan cooler design. These cards, which drop one of the HDMI 2.0b ports in favor of a third DisplayPort output, come in RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 Super varieties. The GeForce RTX 2060 Super Dual Evo also gets a downright retro dual-link DVI-D output.



Gigabyte's Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Super, but all three cards look identical

After that is Gigabyte and its Aorus gaming-focused arm. The GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 Super Gaming OC 8G all come equipped with Gigabyte's signature alternate-spinning fan arrangement, where the center fan spins clockwise while the front and rear fans spin counter-clockwise. These cards have a pair of HDMI 2.0b and two DisplayPort 1.4 connections. Gigabyte also announced that it will release cards under the Ultra Durable and Windforce brands, but did not provide more detail in its press release.

Aorus has a trio of triple-slot cards to choose from. The GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 Super 8G all employ the same cooler and six-display configuration. Each of these cards has a trio of HDMI 2.0b ports and triplicate DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. The cooler for each card has a snazzy RGB LED-adorned shroud with three Windforce-branded 100-millimeter fans and a cooler shroud with the brand's "punching eagle" logo.



MSI's GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 Super Gaming family

Lastly, MSI sent along details and tiny photos of its GeForce RTX 20 Super line of cards, which has four cooler designs in total. The top models bear the MSI Gaming brand. The GeForce RTX 2070 and 2080 Super Gaming Trio keep thermal output under control with the amusingly-named Trio Frozr / Twin Frozr 7 triple-fan cooler. The RTX 2060 Super Gaming is a smaller card with just a pair of fans spinning to keep it cool. These cards also have MSI's Mystic Light-branded RGB LEDs on the side and cooler shroud.

Below that is the RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 Super Ventus series, which MSI graced with a dual-fan cooler. MSI apparently tuned those fans for more static pressure than the Gaming series', which the company says will keep these cards quieter. Finally, MSI has a pair of one-off RTX 2060 Super cards. The RTX 2060 Super Armor's cooler has a nickel-plated copper base and the same high-static-pressure fans as the Ventus cards. The RTX 2060 Aero ITX is the smallest card covered here today, which should slot into a small-form-factor build easily.