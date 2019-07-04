National Barbecued Spareribs Day Shortbread

Supermodels - ha! Nothing super about them.
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and 2070 Super review @ PC Perspective
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founders Edition review @ bit-tech
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super Founders Edition review @ bit-tech
- GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER and 2070 SUPER review @ Guru3D
- NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super & 2070 Super review @ Gamers Nexus
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review @ Hexus
- GeForce RTX 2070 Super And RTX 2060 Super review @ HotHardware
- Nvidia RTX 2070 SUPER Founders Edition 8GB review @ KitGuru
- Nvidia RTX 2060 SUPER Founders Edition 8GB review @ KitGuru
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER and 2070 SUPER video card review @ Legit Reviews
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super review @ TechPowerUp
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super review @ TechPowerUp
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2060 Super review @ TechSpot
- The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super & RTX 2060 Super review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Innovative new controller lets you ragequit by pouring literal salt @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Elizabeth Warren accuses advisory panel for FCC of corruption @ Slashdot (yah think?)
- Shenmue III's launch is going to be a mess @ Quarter To Three
- The Pokémon Company is releasing an official line of bubble teas this summer @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Ramen lamp has us feeling hungry @ HackADay
- AI recognizes and locks out murder cats @ HackADay
- Bitcoin's energy consumption 'equals that of Switzerland' @ Slashdot
- iOS 13 will add fake eye contact to FaceTime for improved intimacy @ Slashdot (of course it will)
Science, technology, and space news
- Microsoft is teasing Windows 1.0 and other 1980s software @ Ars Technica
- NASA tests emergency abort system for its future super heavy moon rocket @ New Atlas
- Here's a reality check on NASA's Artemis Moon landing program @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, what have you
- Big Dairy is trying to get teens hooked on lattes to boost milk sales @ Ars Technica
- Make this patriotic bald eagle cheese ball for your Fourth of July party @ fox59.com