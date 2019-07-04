National Barbecued Spareribs Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Mmm...

Supermodels - ha! Nothing super about them.

  1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and 2070 Super review @ PC Perspective
  2. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founders Edition review @ bit-tech
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super Founders Edition review @ bit-tech
  4. GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER and 2070 SUPER review @ Guru3D
  5. NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super & 2070 Super review @ Gamers Nexus
  6. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review @ Hexus
  7. GeForce RTX 2070 Super And RTX 2060 Super review @ HotHardware
  8. Nvidia RTX 2070 SUPER Founders Edition 8GB review @ KitGuru
  9. Nvidia RTX 2060 SUPER Founders Edition 8GB review @ KitGuru
  10. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER and 2070 SUPER video card review @ Legit Reviews
  11. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super review @ TechPowerUp
  12. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super review @ TechPowerUp
  13. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2060 Super review @ TechSpot
  14. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super & RTX 2060 Super review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Innovative new controller lets you ragequit by pouring literal salt @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Elizabeth Warren accuses advisory panel for FCC of corruption @ Slashdot (yah think?)
  3. Shenmue III's launch is going to be a mess @ Quarter To Three
  4. ﻿The Pokémon Company is releasing an official line of bubble teas this summer @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Ramen lamp has us feeling hungry @ HackADay
  2. AI recognizes and locks out murder cats @ HackADay
  3. Bitcoin's energy consumption 'equals that of Switzerland' @ Slashdot
  4. iOS 13 will add fake eye contact to FaceTime for improved intimacy @ Slashdot (of course it will)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Microsoft is teasing Windows 1.0 and other 1980s software @ Ars Technica
  2. NASA tests emergency abort system for its future super heavy moon rocket @ New Atlas
  3. Here's a reality check on NASA's Artemis Moon landing program @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Big Dairy is trying to get teens hooked on lattes to boost milk sales @ Ars Technica
  2. Make this patriotic bald eagle cheese ball for your Fourth of July party @ fox59.com
