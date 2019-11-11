AMD pits the Radeon RX 5500 against Nvidia GTX 1650

We’ve been waiting for details on AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 GPU for a while. Details keep leaking out, and now we have some leaked marketing materials direct from AMD (via TechPowerUp) to give us a better idea of where the company plans to position its upcoming chip.

Radeon RX 5500: The hard specs

The RX 5500 is built on AMD’s 7-nm Navi 14 architecture. The chip has 22 RDNA compute units with 64 stream processors each for 1,408 stream processors in total. The design has a 128-bit wide GDDR6 memory bus, and will be available in 4- and 8-GB variants with 22 GB/s memory bandwidth. AMD lists the GPU clocks as 1670 GHz for “gaming” and 1845 GHz for boost. It doesn’t mention any standard clocks. The board will take its power through a single 8-pin PCIe plug and pull 108W of power.

Versus the 1650

AMD is apparently positioning this chip against , which goes for around $150 to $160 right now. Compared to the 1650, AMD quotes performance improvements from 20% to 85% depending on the game.

In a lineup of its own cards, AMD drops the card between the RX 5700 and RX 560; note the absence of the 570, 580, and 590 in that list. AMD is imagining the cards a 1080p gaming workhorse meant to play games at high settings with that resolution. The card will also feature technology like AMD’s anti-lag tech and Radeon Image Sharpening, as well as FreeSync compatibility.

AMD hasn’t revealed a hard price point or release date for the card, though the comparison to the GTX 1650 is telling about where we can expect the RX 5500 to land price-tag wise.