Apple’s Mac Pro, Pro Display get December date

If you have $12,000 sitting around burning a hole in your pocket, get ready. Apple has finally revealed when its new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available. If your wallet bulges enough, you can pick up the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR in December.

Apple announced the computer, likened to a cheese grater for its front grill, back in June with the intent to have it on the market by this fall. According to a report from The Verge, it’ll be coming in just under the wire.

The Mac Pro will retail for a chest-crushing $5,999 to start. This model offers an 8-core 3.5 GHz Intel Xeon CPU, a Radeon Pro 580X GPU, 32 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage via SSD. Of course, you’ll be able to customize it, but the price will likely climb quickly. Apple says you can fit 8TB of SSD storage, according to TheVerge. That’s going to be another $1,200 – $1,500 at least, if our napkin math from Gigabyte’s 8TB PCIe SSD last week is accurate.

When Apple talked about the Mac Pro earlier this year, the company said it would be capable of editing 3 different 8K video files at the same time, but now the company is saying it can handle six. In other words, this thing is for the home consumer the same way an F1 car is meant for the road.

The Pro Display XDR isn’t cheap, either

The matching display, the Pro Display XDR, goes for an equally impressive $4,999. This 32-inch IPS display is capable of 1000 nits of full-screen sustained brightness, with 1600 nits of peak brightness. It can handle 10-bit color and covers the P3 color gamut. It offers a resolution of 6016 x 3384 pixels with 218ppi pixel density. Apple says the display offers 178° viewing angles on both the horizontal and vertical axes. The display offers a single Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB Type-C port and 3 USB Type-C ports for connection.

Of course, $4,999 isn’t enough on its own. You can upgrade from standard glass to “nano-texture” glass for another cool grand. If you want a stand for it, you’ll have to drop another $1,000, though a VESA mount adapter is available for $199. You could easily spend $7,000 on this screen.

Apple hasn’t given an exact date for these, but December narrows it down quite a bit. Start writing those letters to Santa.