Bargain Basement: 32 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM for $125 and plenty more

Howdy, gerbils! Bruno is away and so it's amateur hour on Wheel of Deals here at TR today. I hope you're all stuffed full of excellent foods and have had your eyes properly seared by staring directly at the fireworks last night. I know I'm sporting a nice sunburn on my face and shoulders and a little extra in my belly today here on July 5th. Anyway, there are plenty of deals to be had so let's take a look at the best of the best, starting with PC components.

RAM prices have been steadily on the decline, but they've typically been a little slower than what we've got cooked up for today. If you're dreaming of a new Ryzen 7 3700X build like many folks, you can get a 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) Ballistix Sport LT DDR4-3200 RAM kit at Newegg for only $124.99 after cart code EMCTCTA27. If that's more memory than you need, then perhaps you'd be interested in this 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) Ballistix Sport LT DDR4-3200 RAM kit, also at Newegg, for $61.99 with cart code EMCTCTA33 instead.

AMD's Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 CPUs might be right around the corner, but Amazon has a pair of deals on the current generation for bargain hunters who know these things aren't going to suddenly be slower once the new version launches. Right now you can pick up the Ryzen 5 2600X, which includes a Wraith Spire CPU cooler, at Amazon for $159.99. If you're looking to save a few bucks and a couple of watts on the TDP, House Bezos is selling the 65-watt Ryzen 5 2600 and its Wraith Stealth heatsink for $139.99, also on Amazon.

Did you just impulse-buy a Ryzen 5 2600X and some RAM but have no power supply for your new rig? If that describes you, then take a look at Seasonic's Focus+ Gold 650-watt power supply. This fully-modular unit has a single, quiet 120-millimeter fan to keep the unit cool and a switch to enable a semi-fanless mode that should help keep noise under control. This compact unit will run you $81.99 at Newegg after promo code SSNCJUNE18B, and there's a $25 rebate can sweeten the deal further.

Everybody loves a good monitor deal because displays tend to live through multiple systems and upgrades. If you need a big ol' 4K display, we've got you covered: LG's 27UL500-W 27-Inch 4K display is just $272.99 at Amazon. This big ol' wall of pixels has a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort input, and an IPS panel that covers 98% of the sRGB color gamut.

Apple's had a bunch of big discounts on Mac hardware over the last several months, but by percentages I'm not sure they've had one bigger in recent memory. The current-generation 12" MacBook in a gold finish is a mere $849.99 at Best Buy, down nearly 35% from its usual $1,299 asking price. This tiny PC has a Core m3 CPU, 8 GB of LPDDR3 memory, and 256 GB of flash storage onboard. The Core m3's HD Graphics 615 integrated GPU powers the MacBook's 2304 x 1440 display.

If you've got tons of data and nowhere to store it, Western Digital's got you covered. The company's WD Elements 8 TB drive can connect to your PC's USB 3.0 ports to transfer data and comes with a two-year warranty. This drive can be yours from Newegg's Flash Deals site for $129.99 after cart code NEFPBQ74.

