Asus’ ROG Strix Go 2.4 headset uses AI to cancel mic noise

Two earcups, a microphone, and a mute button. What more could you ask for in a headset? Based on the number of headsets we’ve reviewed over the years, quite a bit. Most headsets are almost identical to one another, but Asus wants to stand out with some exciting new buzzwords. The Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4 headset, Asus says, will use a noise-canceling algorithm to block out background noise on the microphone side of the equation.

Here’s a video of Asus showing off the mic’s abilities:

Asus says it trained the mic on a massive database of audio recordings to “accurately identify and counteract environmental noises.” Asus says the bi-directional mic will block out keyboard smashing and human jabbering to let your teammates hear you and you alone.

The headset runs over a 2.4 GHz wireless connection but features a USB Type-C port for charging or connecting to mobile devices. The earcups feature the fairly standard 40-mm neodymium magnetic drivers to pump out sound. When plugged in via its 3.5-mm, the headset is capable of delivering Hi-Res Audio. Asus says the Lithium Polymer battery offers up to 25 hours of operation time per charge, though a 15-minute quick charge will get you 3 hours of play.

What’s in the box?

In the box, you’ll find a 3.5-mm audio cable, a USB Type-C charging cable, a USB Type-C-to-Type-A adapter, a second, smaller mic for use on the go, and a carrying case for all of that to hide in. The headset also folds flat for additional portability. The headset itself weighs in at 290g, or about 0.6 pounds.

Asus is launching the ROG Strix Go 2.4 headset in December. Interestingly, the company announced the British price for the headset—£159.99—but not the American price. £159.99 exchanges to about $205 USD, though, so $199.99 is a solid bet on price.