11 great Black Friday deals to watch out for

It’s that time of year. People are decorating houses and trees, Hallmark Christmas movies starring Candace Cameron Bure are on TV. Christmas is almost here, and that means it’s also time for those sweet, sweet tech deals of Black Friday 2019. There are countless deals out there, but we’ve scraped together a few that we really dig.

Games and Tablets

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition – $149.99 (Normally $249.99) – Available Now

When the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, or Xbox One SAD for short, hit the market for $249, a lot of eyebrows went up. At its holiday price of $150, though, it’s starting to look like a steal. The Xbox One SAD is the same as the Xbox One S, but it drops the optical drive. This is an especially good option for all your Fortnite-playing nieces and nephews, if nothing else. When you pair it with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, that turns it into a veritable arcade machine with hundreds of options ready to download at the press of a button.

The Xbox One SAD isn’t the most high-end system. It’s basically the opposite. Instead, it’s one of the cheapest ways to get into gaming without headaches.

Sega Genesis Mini – $49.99 (Normally $79.99) – Available Now

If your gaming preferences lean a little more retro, meanwhile, the Sega Genesis Mini is a great option. This system has 42 games, including a couple that never saw release over here. If you’re fluent in Japanese, you can even flip the menu system and game languages over their Japanese versions. The collection includes games like Shining Force, Phantasy Star IV, Sonic the Hedgehog, Street Fighter II, and Gunstar Heroes.

Keep in mind that the system comes with the original 3-button controllers. At $49, though, that leaves enough room to pick up one or two of controllers.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition – $79.99 (Normally $129.99) – Available Now

If you have kids, you know how easily stuff like this breaks. But the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is built like a tank and comes with a “2-year Worry Free” promise. “If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free,” Amazon says. The specs aren’t terrible for the price, either. The tablet has an 8-inch HD display. Inside you’ll find 32 GB of storage, a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, and 1.5 GB of RAM. You can expand the storage by up to 400 GB with a microSD card, and Amazon promises up to 10 hours of battery life.

And if this is a gift for yourself, that kid-proof case is optional.

Systems

Over on Newegg, there’s a system or component for just about any price point.

MSI GL65 15.6″ laptop – $799 (Normally $1,149) – Available Now

MSI’s GL65 is going for $250 off at checkout and $350 total after rebates – down – that’s $799 down from $1149. This 15.6-inch laptop sports an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 8 GB GPU, 8 GB RAM, and a 512 GB NVMe SSD. It weighs in at 5.07 lbs and offers both USB Type-C and Type-A ports as well as Mini DP and HDMI outputs if the 1920×1080 display isn’t enough on its own.

Asus 17.3-inch G703GX – $2,389 (Normally $3,499) – Available Now

If you want something top-shelf, though, there’s another deal meant for you. The Asus G703GX sports an Intel Core i9-8959HK CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8 GB GPU. It offers 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512 GB NVMe SSD, and the absolutely-necessary RGB keyboard. The 17.3-inch screen is a 1920×1080 full HD, IPS screen with 144 Hz G-Sync compatibility. It features Gigabit Wi-Fi, Thunderbolt 3, Mini DP 1.3, and HDMI 2.0. This is a beast, though; more of a desktop replacement than a portable computer.

Asus GL10CS Desktop – $796 (Normally $969) – Available Now

If you need a desktop system, though, the Asus GL10CS offers an appealing price point for what you get in the box. For just a hair under $800 you’ll get a Core i5 9400F six-core CPU running on a B360 motherboard, an Nvidia GTX 1660 6 GB GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. A 500W 80PLUS GOLD PSU lights all of that up.

You can plug in two USB 3.2 Gen 1 devices in the front as well as two USB 2.0 and 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 devices into the rear. The system offers one each of DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort ports. For connectivity, you can plug in Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi (2×2), and Bluetooth 5. The system comes with Windows 10 Home 64-bit installed.

Compared to buying parts, the pricing is pretty close when you factor in that this thing comes with Windows, a keyboard, and a mouse.

Components

MSI AG32C 32″ 165Hz curved display – $239 (Normally $329) – Available Now

The best deal on monitors at Newegg is for the MSI AG32C display. this 32-inch screen offers a 1920×1080 resolution on a VA panel with FreeSync compatibility, 165 Hz refresh, and 1ms response time. It has a peak brightness of 250 nits. You can plug in one each of DP 1.2, HDMI 1.4, and DVI. It’s not a top-end monitor, but that’s a lot of screen for that price.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 8-Core CPU – $159 (Normally $299) – Available Now

If you’re looking for a new CPU, AMD’s Ryzen line is solid, and the Ryzen 7 2700 is worth a look. At $159, this is one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen.

If you’re an Intel fan, though, the Core i5-9600K is an equally inexpensive option worth considering. Remember, though, that Intel chips don’t come with fans – even if you’re an Intel fan.

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 – $609 (Normally $669) – Available Now

Nvidia’s Ampere GPUs are in the works, but we can’t wait forever to upgrade, right? MSI’s RTX 2080 isn’t a bad way to go, even if the discounts on video cards this year are minimal. The card offers 8 GB GDDR6 RAM and boost clocks up to 1,710 MHz. There are enough ports for 3 DisplayPort screens and one HDMI 2.0b.

It seems like it wasn’t that long ago when all hard drives were these big, clunky murder weapons. My first hard drive was 1GB, and that seemed massive. Nowadays, though, we can fit a thousand times of that into a fraction of the space. WD’s WD Black NVMe M.2 2280 SSD offers 1 TB of storage with 3,470 MB/s read speeds.

There’s no way we could cover every deal out there for Black Friday 2019, so hop into the comments below and let us know what you’re planning to pick up!