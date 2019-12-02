AMD CPUs fill out Amazon’s top 10 over Black Friday

If ever there were an indication that Intel needs to do something, this is it. AMD has been winning the hearts and minds of computer builders from budget-builds to gaming performance. A look at Amazon’s best-sellers list over the Thanksgiving holiday shows that AMD is dominating the CPU sales charts.

At the time of this writing, the Amazon US best-sellers list for CPU processors is topped by AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X CPU for $205. In the next two spots are the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-core CPU for $185 and the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8-core CPU for $329. The rest of the top 10 is filled with Ryzen 3, 5, 7 and 9 CPUs, and it’s not until #11 that we find Intel’s king, the Core i9-9900K and the Core i7-9700K right after that.

AMD takes Amazon CPU sales overseas, too

TechPowerUp points out that the same goes for the lists in the UK and Germany. In the UK and Germany alike, the 2700X dominates the top spot. AMD makes up 8 of the top 10 spots in the United Kingdom, and 6 of the top 10 in Germany. Interestingly, Germany also has an AIO cooler in the top 10, too.

It’s not hard to see why. Intel‘s chips are no slouches, especially at the top end. But AMD provides a ton of bang for the buck. That’s been the selling point of AMD chips for a long time, but it almost seems like a steal these days compared to the past. AMD is dropping competitive processors at just about every price point. Intel is still dominant according to Steam’s hardware survey, but AMD is gaining percentage points this year. AMD also claimed earlier this year that Steam was miscounting CPUs, tallying each login at predominantly Intel-based internet cafes in China as a separate unit instead of a different login on the same one. It’s possible that that could be holding back the actual count on these chips.

Regardless, we’re betting that high-gives are going around the AMD offices this Cyber Monday following what looks like a very strong weekend.